After a busy summer on the show circuit, it was time for members of the NI Dexter Cattle Group torelax and socialize at the annual presentation dinner, which took place at the Royal Hotel,Cookstown on Saturday 21st October.

After a superb meal it was time to kick off the main proceedings with one of the founding members, Mrs Deirdre Hilton MBE, invited to present the trophies for the class winners at RUAS Balmoral Show.

This was followed by cups for the Champion animal at each local show throughout the province.

Cups were presented for Young Handlers, with Peter McAreavey achieving Senior Young Handler and Georgia Foster picking up Junior Young Handler.

Molly Bradley was awarded the Lowerbane Cup in recognition of her recent success as Senior All Ireland Young Stockperson Champion. The trophy for Showman of the Year went to the Lester Family, with the Nicholson Family picking up the Best Newcomer award.

A new trophy was presented this year for Top Animal in the Show Circuit, which was jointly won by Matthew Bloomer with his stockbulls Planetree Cerberus and Northbrook Atlas, and Ryan Lavery with his cow, Ballyboley Calamity.

Another new trophy was presented for the Top Prefix on the Show Circuit, which went to the Derryola Herd of Ryan Lavery.

Northern Ireland herds were also in the lineup of trophy winners from the UK Dexter Cattle Society, when its AGM took place in England in early October. NI Representative of the UK Dexter Cattle Cattle Society, Desmond Bloomer was on hand to present these awards to NI Group members on the night.

Awards included The E P Peyton Trophy for the exhibitor of the Female gaining the most points over the show season was awarded to Ballyboley Calamity, shown by Ryan Lavery and The Bertodano Shield for exhibitor of the Herd gaining most show points over the show season which went to

Matthew Bloomer’s Cadian herd.

Rounding off the evening a raffle and auction was held to raise funds for the Group. This proved to be very entertaining, with competitive bidding taking place and over £550 was raised.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group would like to thank the Royal Hotel, Cookstown for their hospitality and to all who donated items for the raffle and auction.

Trophies Presented:

Balmoral Show 2023:

Hilton Perpetual Cup for Senior Heifer- Frith Rose, Matthew Bloomer

Bingham Family Cup for Cow - Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery

Edenvale Cup for Intermediate Heifer - Derryola Alison, Ryan Lavery

Frazer Family Cup for Maiden Heifer- Pinbox Beau, Ben Neill

Carnbrooke Meats Cup for Senior Bul l- Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer

Tully Farm Cup for Junior Bull - Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer

DCS NI Group Cups for Pairs - Ryan Lavery

Presidents Cup for Champion Dexter - Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer

Local Shows:

Lurgan Show Champion - Rathnafishogue T Bone, Ryan Lavery

Ballymoney Show Champion - Northbrook Atlas, Matthew Bloomer

Ballymena Show Champion - Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer

Saintfield Show Champion - Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer

Castlewellan Show Champion - Northbrook Atlas, Matthew Bloomer

Antrim Show Champion - Dunlarg Bella, Nigel McIlrath

Clogher Valley Show Champion - Northbrook Atlas, Matthew Bloomer

Fermanagh County Show Champion - Dunlarg Bella, Nigel McIlrath

Miscellaneous:

Bloomer Family Cup for Junior Young Handler - Georgia Foster

Bloomer Family Cup for Senior Young Handler - Peter McAreavey

Lowerbane Cup for Young Handler who has achieved a standard of merit - Molly Bradley for having been awarded Senior All Ireland Young Stockperson Champion at Cappermore Show in a conjunction with the Irish Shows Association and Irish Farmers Journal.

DCS NI Group Cup for Best Newcomer - Nicholson Family

DCS NI Group Cup for Showman of the Year - Lester Family

Dunlarg Cup for Top NI Show Animal- A three-way tie between Ballyboley Calamity from Ryan Lavery, Northbrook Atlas, and Planetree Cerberus from Matthew Bloomer

DCS NI Group Plaque for Top Herd Prefix in the Showring- Derryola Herd, Ryan Lavery

UK Society Awards:

The Bertodano Shield for exhibitor of the Herd gaining most show points over the show season- Cadian Dexters, Matthew Bloomer

The E P Peyton Trophy for the exhibitor of the Female gaining the most points over the show season in which they were Champion or Reserve- Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery

1 . 7fcf01be-d5a2-4cce-a3f2-82c12c7cbee4.JPG Grace Bloomer, Ryan Lavery and Jayne Bloomer were presented with certificates for Top NI Show Animal. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 0c091488-1ce5-4e38-8270-dabf3727cbbb.JPG Desmond Bloomer accepts a cup from Deirdre Hilton MBE for Saintfield Show Champion. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 3bc2efcf-2b0e-4e4e-92b9-b3e0c2f77480.JPG The Bloomer Family with their array of trophies. Photo: freelance Photo Sales