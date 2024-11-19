Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 6,000 Northern Ireland farmers and landowners turned out at the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) rally yesterday evening (Monday 18 November) at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, demonstrating their unwavering determination to overturn the flawed changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR).

Speaking at the event, UFU president William Irvine said: “The decision we’re facing on APR is nothing short of devastating.

"It affects everyone, from the youngest child to the eldest member of our community, and it will shape the future of rural NI. This is not a one off hit on our businesses, it will threaten every generation in the future. Politicians and representatives from the Labour Government are here tonight, and they need to hear our message loud and clear, this decision must be overturned.”

Facts were laid out by the UFU president regarding the true impact that the changes to APR will create for farm families, rural communities and the UK’s ability to produce food.

“The government’s claim that ‘£3 million in relief’ will shield us is utterly misleading. They’re talking about APR alone and ignoring Business Property Relief for the stock, machinery, and assets that make our farms run. By twisting the numbers, they paint a picture that 73% of farms won’t be affected. This is not just wrong – it’s deceptive. The Labour Government is out of touch with the realities of farming, and we’re here to put the record straight and let them know that in no uncertain terms is this acceptable.

“It’s not just our farms on the line. This impacts our food security, the lifeblood of our rural economy, and the very communities we cherish. Retailers are estimating this budget will cost them an additional £100 million. Where do you think they’ll make up for that? Right down the supply chain, on our backs. Rising costs, tight margins, higher wages – it’s all stacking up against us, and it’s unsustainable,” said Mr Irvine.

Local farmers Jessica Pollock and Lorraine Killen also spoke at the event, stressing the heartbreaking reality that farm families are now dealing with and their determination to overturn the Government’s decision.

“For generations, we have poured everything into our farms - every penny, every ounce of effort, and made countless sacrifices. We’ve faced immense challenges, and some of us have endured devastating losses. Yet, we carried on. And now, we stand on the brink of losing it all.

“This entire farming community has been living under a very dark cloud of late. We are struggling to comprehend what this future holds, and we are scared of what it means for our children. Those little ones who follow us around the yard, asking questions, learning, and dreaming of their own futures in farming - what will we tell them? That they have no choice but to give it all up? That their hopes and dreams have been stolen?

“I stand here tonight because I refuse to let that happen. Each and every one of us in this room is here because we refuse to let that happen. We will not allow our family farms to be sacrificed to fix Government overspending. We will not allow our farms and livelihoods to disappear,” said Mrs Killen.

As part of lobbying efforts, 15,000 farmers have signed the UFU’s petition to overturn the family farm tax. It will be presented at London today (19 November) to the Labour Government Secretary of State for NI, Hilary Benn. The Government’s reception will determine whether further action will take place.

“Now is the time to stand up, unite and challenge this appalling decision by a Government that is out of touch with farming families, the people who are the backbone of our rural communities and the people that feed the nation. Our UFU rally is the start and we will not rule out further action if it is needed,” said Mr Irvine.