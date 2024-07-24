Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says the launch of the £46 million Agri-Food Investment initiative is a very positive development for the industry with benefits for rural communities and the farming sector.

Food and drink processors of all sizes are eligible to apply for the scheme, which was officially opened by Economy Minister Conor Murphy.

UFU president William Irvine said: “Designed by Invest Northern Ireland, this new scheme which will run until 31 December 2025, will provide support to local businesses developing productivity, encouraging innovation and improving the competitiveness of the agri food and drink industry. We have been supportive of an initiative like this for some time, as it will put Northern Ireland on a more level footing with competitors in the Republic of Ireland and Britian. It will also have positive knock on affects for our rural communities and farming industry.

“Our local agri-food and drink industry is Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturer, supports approximately 113,000 jobs and feeds some 10 million people across the globe. The success of which is built upon our food producers including our farmers, who produce nutritious food to the highest environmental, animal health and welfare, and food safety standards. This scheme will strengthen and further develop our local supply chain helping to ensure a bright and sustainable future benefiting our consumers and everyone involved in the industry.”

Andrena Nash and Mark Wright, Ballylisk of Armagh, with Carla Lockhart MP.. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Meanwhile, the DUP’s Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart is urging local businesses to avail of the multi-million-pound investment scheme.

Ms Lockhart said: “Agri-food processing is a key player in our economy, especially in rural areas. I welcome the £46m scheme which will unlock further potential and improve productivity and sustainability for food and beverage processors throughout Northern Ireland.

“I am delighted the Stormont Economy Minister opted to make the announcement during a visit to the Upper Bann constituency. Classic Mineral Water in Lurgan has made a significant investment in new equipment and innovation in recent years. Boasting a state-of-the-art facility, the company is now the first in Ireland to produce isotonic drinks for the private market, resulting in increased sales and a growing workforce.”

The Agri-Food Investment Initiative has been developed by Invest NI to provide financial assistance for local food and beverage processors. “The scheme is designed to allow companies to improve efficiency and productivity; enhance the competitiveness of the province’s agri-food sector; and support growth, innovation and new product development.”

Ms Lockhart who is the DUP’s Westminster Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Spokesperson added: “The newly launched AFII scheme is open to all new and existing Invest NI clients operating within a variety of food and drink processing areas, including meat, dairy, potatoes, fruit and vegetables, cereals, arable crops, bakery, snacks and animal feed.

“The initiative is open for applications from all eligible agri-food and drink processors. Invest NI is particularly interested in innovative projects which will improve productivity and sustainability.