The lack of a functioning NI Executive risks stalling the food and drink industry’s progress on sustainability, political leaders were told at the 27th Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) annual dinner.

George Mullan, NIFDA Chair. Pic: NIFDA

Addressing over 250 industry and political leaders, George Mullan, NIFDA Chair and Managing Director of ABP in NI said that the lack of ministerial decision making has held the industry back, as firms develop strategies to meet emissions targets set by the NI Climate Act.

Held in partnership with KPMG Ireland, the NIFDA annual dinner took place at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast on Thursday 12th October, where Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts was keynote speaker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the dinner, NIFDA Chair George Mullan said: “Northern Ireland food and drink is globally renowned for its commitment to innovation, quality and commercial success. We are export focused and feed some 10 million people. Thanks to the ingenuity and tenacity of our food and drink companies, the industry has grown significantly and remains Northern Ireland’s biggest manufacturing sector.

Let to right: NIFDA Chair George Mullan, Simon Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Sainsbury's, NIFDA Executive Director Michael Bell, Russell Smyth, Head of Sustainable Futures, KPMG Ireland.

“The biggest challenge we face at present is not just to continue that growth, but to do so in the most sustainable way. Industry wants to play its part in reducing climate emissions. Our customers demand it, consumers expect it, and it is the right thing to do.

“Reducing the environmental footprint of our industry also makes good commercial sense, as sustainability often goes hand in hand with efficiency. If we get sustainability right, we will not only reduce our emissions, but also improve our profitability and safeguard our industry for future generations.

“NIFDA members are already implementing bold strategies to reduce emissions at both factory and farm level. However, with ministers in place we could do even better. While we have emissions targets set by the NI Climate Act, the lack of a functioning Executive means we don’t have the political drive and policy coordination needed to meet these long-term ambitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At NIFDA we leave politics to the politicians, but my message to local party leaders is this. We can lead the world on sustainable food production, we can grow this industry further while reducing its carbon footprint, but we need Ministers in place to work with us and fight our corner.”

Simon Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Sainsbury's.