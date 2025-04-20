NI Suffolk branch Spring lamb competition
David Ford, Islandmagee took top honours at the annual Spring Lamb competition organised by the Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society on Wednesday, 9th April 2025.
The competition at Ballymena Livestock Market was kindly judged by Brendan Kelly.
David Ford took first prize in the pedigree class with an excellent pair of lambs, Alastair Gault, Newtownabbey took second and Stephen Toye third.
In the Suffolk X class, Stephen Toye, Kilrea took first and Jason and Campbell Watson, Rasharkin took second and third respectively in the class.
However, it was David Ford who went on to claim the Champion rosette with his pedigree Suffolk pair of lambs.
Lambs peaked at £8.29 per kg and prize winning pens averaged £7.31 per kg.
