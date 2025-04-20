NI Suffolk branch Spring lamb competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Ford, Islandmagee took top honours at the annual Spring Lamb competition organised by the Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society on Wednesday, 9th April 2025.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition at Ballymena Livestock Market was kindly judged by Brendan Kelly.

David Ford took first prize in the pedigree class with an excellent pair of lambs, Alastair Gault, Newtownabbey took second and Stephen Toye third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Suffolk X class, Stephen Toye, Kilrea took first and Jason and Campbell Watson, Rasharkin took second and third respectively in the class.

However, it was David Ford who went on to claim the Champion rosette with his pedigree Suffolk pair of lambs.

Lambs peaked at £8.29 per kg and prize winning pens averaged £7.31 per kg.