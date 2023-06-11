NI Valais Blacknose Club to host World Sheep Dog Star James P Magee at Ballymena Mart

The day kicks off welcoming the esteemed and reknown Swiss trained David Hodge and Phil Garrod to grade the best of NI’s Valais Blacknose right here in the province for the first very time.

This comprehensive process looks at breed character, confirmation and markings of these beautiful sheep and awards a score for each depending on age. This promises to be an absolutely great summer day out not just for Valais fans but for those who follow the world champion sheep dog trainer and trialist James P Magee on his journey to the Worlds and hear him talk about his amazing career and work with his award winning team of Collie dogs with the best bit seeing them in action.

The club are also hosting their own Show and Young Handlers event so come along with your family. With the mart transformed into a shopping village you will be able to visit one of the many craft, shopping and trade stands on the day for all things farming and giftware.

James P Magee is heading for Ballymena

Tickets will be available online at www.nivalaisblacknoseclub.com and at the gate so plan to be there.