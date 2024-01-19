The Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland (AVSPNI) says it ‘views with great concern’ the proposal by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to reduce the compensation rate for cattle removed under the bovine Tuberculosis (bTB) programme.

The Association, a membership organisation which includes most of the practising veterinary surgeons currently delivering the bTB testing programme, has said today that it believes the proposal is driven entirely by issues of budget rather than disease control.

A statement continued: “Cutting compensation payments for reactor animals as a stand-alone policy effectively punishes farmers for a multi-factorial disease whose spread is driven by many aspects that are completely beyond their control. Farmers have already stepped up to fulfil their obligations by contributing levy payments towards targeted and scientifically sound wildlife interventions. These consultation proposals if implemented would be a clear breach of trust where DAERA has yet again failed to deliver on its commitments.

"We urge DAERA to follow the example of other successful authorities in the UK and Republic of Ireland, who have delivered on targeted and scientifically justified wildlife intervention as part of a comprehensive strategy and are now reaping the benefits in both financial and welfare terms.

DAERA have launched a consultation process on a proposal to cut compensation rates for bTB outbreaks

"DAERA’s own independent expert panel, TBEP, outlined many actions to reduce bTB, including targeted and scientifically justified wildlife intervention, and were broadly ignored before being indefinitely suspended. These proposed changes constitute a new low point in DAERA-farmer relations and AVSPNI cannot understand how current policy stacks up

long-term on either financial or scientific grounds.

"The active co-operation of farmers is vital to the success of the bTB programme and the fastest route to reduce expenditure on all aspects of the bTB eradication programme is to reduce the level of infection in the national herd. Sadly this is something which DAERA’s current approach has patently failed to do.