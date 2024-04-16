NI Water convicted at Newry Magistrates’ Court over pollution incident
The company pleaded guilty under Article 7(6) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 as amended.
The Court heard that on 27 July 2021, NIEA Water Quality Inspectors (WQIs) responded to an incident impacting the Upper Bann River in the Huntly area of Banbridge, where they detected the smell of sewage. At the Banbridge Waste Water Treatment Works the Inspectors also discovered grey liquid, consistent with untreated or partially treated sewage, in the base and in the overflow channel from the storm tanks. The observations were made during a period of prolonged dry weather.
Northern Ireland Water Limited has a Discharge Consent for discharges from the Banbridge Waste Water Treatment Works, however from investigations, NIEA contended in Court that the company had breached one of the conditions of the Discharge Consent issued for the works.
Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24-hour Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.