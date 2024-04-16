The Court heard that on 27 July 2021, NIEA Water Quality Inspectors (WQIs) responded to an incident impacting the Upper Bann River in the Huntly area of Banbridge, where they detected the smell of sewage. At the Banbridge Waste Water Treatment Works the Inspectors also discovered grey liquid, consistent with untreated or partially treated sewage, in the base and in the overflow channel from the storm tanks. The observations were made during a period of prolonged dry weather.