NI Water emergency repair to Dublin Road sewer

Emergency repair works on Dublin Road, Belfast are planned to start at 7am on Sunday 28th September 2025 continuing through until Thursday 2nd October 2025

The works will require lane closures at Bruce Street from Great Victoria Street to Dublin Road. Traffic management controls will be place. There will be no left turn in place to Bedford Street with a diversion via Dublin Road, Donegall Pass, Ormeau Road and Ormeau Avenue.

Lane closures may cause delays - please allow extra time and consider alternative routes.

Inspections of the combined foul and storm sewer have confirmed it requires immediate improvement work to ensure it continues to function and serve the properties in the area. Further work will also take place on the supporting carriageway at the same location.

NI Water would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation while this emergency work takes place and assure them that we will do everything we can to complete the work as quickly as possible.

A NI Water spokesperson said: “We fully appreciate the frustration and inconvenience this road closure will cause. However, these emergency repair works are essential and urgent. They need to be carried out immediately and a full road closure is required to allow that work to start straight away.

"Unfortunately, the ground conditions mean it is too dangerous for traffic to pass the works. The safety of road users, our teams and the protection of our assets is paramount. This is a major thoroughfare, therefore the road closure is necessary to allow NI Water to complete the emergency repair safely. Please be assured that our team is working as fast as possible to complete this emergency repair work.”