NI Water’s education team is back to school

NI Water’s education team are getting ready for another busy school year and are excited to be back in classrooms empowering future generations of water users.

With two dedicated education officers and three NI Water vehicles back on the road, the team is ‘driving change’ with a stack of new resources and projects for young people to learn more about water education through a range of free workshops and assemblies.

These inspiring free sessions will offer students a valuable insight into the water industry, foster STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) interest, support teachers in the delivery of the school curriculum and offer pupils further opportunities to learn about key environmental and sustainability topics.

Anna Killen, NI Water’s education officer, said: “The NI Water education team can’t wait to get back into the classroom and visit a school near you this new school year.

NI Water’s education team is getting ready for another busy school year. (Picture: Michael Cooper)

“With over 16,115 pupils taking part in a session between September 2024 and June 2025, we’re expecting demand to be even higher again this year.

“The sessions for the new school year are already proving popular with many schools already booked on but there’s more than enough space for schools to still get in touch and book with us.

“Our engaging free workshops and assemblies are always a huge amount of fun.

“As well as being informative, our sessions are also a fantastic way for children to get involved and learn more about what they can do at home to be more water efficient.

“We also cover other things with them such as shining a light on water issues, climate change, plastic pollution, environmental changes and protecting our water supply.”

The education team also offers tours at the NI Water Heritage Wastewater Centre in Belfast.

This is an educational experience where students between Key Stage Two and Three can learn about the history and current practices of the Belfast sewerage system.

If you’re interested in arranging a visit, you can fill out a request form on their website: https://forms1.thrive-platform.com/ni_water/education-application

All of NI Water’s other education programmes can be requested via the online booking platform found at www.niwater.com/resources-for-schools