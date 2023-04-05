NI Young Limousin Breeders Stockjudging qualifiers

Then you are very welcome to the first of this year's stockjudging training days which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 15th April at the prestigious Carmorn Herd of Francis McAuley and family, Toomebridge, Co Antrim.

Commencing at 12.30pm it is set to be both a very enjoyable and informative day.

Over the years, the Carmorn herd has secured many top prizes at Society pre-sale shows and the annual herd competitions and top prices at Society sales, most recently in October 2022.

Young limousin breeders

The afternoon will consist of judging a class of bulls and then females before presenting your reasons to the master judge.

Guest speakers will also be on hand to provide information, guidance and practical knowledge on preparing animals for society sales and the importance of animal health and nutrition.

A second stockjudging day will take place on Friday, 12th May at Balmoral Show commencing at 10.30am. The 154th Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday 10th May to Saturday 13th May 2023 at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

Wristbands will be available for participating young breeders however as these will be limited, they will be issued on a first come first served basis.

Grateful thanks are extended to the McAuley family and Balmoral Show for hosting these events and the use of their facilities.

Both training days are qualifiers for the YLB National Stockjudging Finals which are being held on Thursday, 13th July at the Great Yorkshire Show (Tuesday 11 - Friday 14 July 2023).

The NI Young Limousin Breeders club is very keen to have a strong team representing Northern Ireland at this event so please show your support and come along to what promises to be an opportunity to gain valuable experience and to catch up with other keen young Limousin breeders.

For more information and to register your attendance please contact YLB Chairman Darryl on 07856996973 or visit the Facebook page.