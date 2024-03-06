He spoke about Agrimin’s extensive range of Bolus products. These included the ‘Alltrace Bolus’ range and the ‘Esey calving Bolus.’

Sean also educated members on how these products could benefit their cattle. Sean’s presentation was live-streamed on the club’s Facebook page and is available to watch now!

Thank you to everyone who attended the AGM – it was a great success! With all positions vacant a new committee & Panel was elected as follows:Chairperson – Keith WilliamsonVice Chairperson – Richy LawSecretary – James BoydVice Secretary – Gareth ElliottPRO – Shauna KillenPRO 2 – Shauna McKennaCommittee 2024 – Katrina Killen, Fergal Gormley, Emma Nelson, Lucy Rodgers, Daniel Laverty, Mark Reid, Lynda Hamilton, Chris McKee, Damien McKee, James Leonard

1 . image3 (16).jpeg Club members and committee at the meeting Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . image2 (19).jpeg Lleft to right: The 2024 committee starting with James Leonard, Chris McKee, Richy Law, Keith Williamson, Emma Nelson, Lynda Hamilton, James Boyd, Shauna McKenna, Gareth Elliott, Katrina Killen, Shauna Killen, Mark Reid, Daniel Laverty Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . image4 (11).jpeg Arthur Callaghan, Sean Parke from Agrimin and Gareth Elliott at the NICCEC AGM Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . image1 (34).jpeg Left to right: Chairman Keith Williamson, vice chairman Richy Law, secretary James Boyd, vice secretary Gareth Elliott, PRO Shauna Killen and Shauna McKenna. Photo: freelance Photo Sales