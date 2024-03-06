He spoke about Agrimin’s extensive range of Bolus products. These included the ‘Alltrace Bolus’ range and the ‘Esey calving Bolus.’
Sean also educated members on how these products could benefit their cattle. Sean’s presentation was live-streamed on the club’s Facebook page and is available to watch now!
Thank you to everyone who attended the AGM – it was a great success! With all positions vacant a new committee & Panel was elected as follows:Chairperson – Keith WilliamsonVice Chairperson – Richy LawSecretary – James BoydVice Secretary – Gareth ElliottPRO – Shauna KillenPRO 2 – Shauna McKennaCommittee 2024 – Katrina Killen, Fergal Gormley, Emma Nelson, Lucy Rodgers, Daniel Laverty, Mark Reid, Lynda Hamilton, Chris McKee, Damien McKee, James Leonard