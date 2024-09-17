Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recognition of the Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assurance (NIFQA) logo continues to sit at record levels, as confirmed by new independent research commissioned by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research undertaken in the first half of 2024, following the latest burst of the Commission’s advertising campaign, Good Honest Food, shows that more than 8 in 10 consumers are aware of the NIFQA logo.

Commenting Lauren Patterson, LMC head of marketing and communications said: “This is an extremely encouraging statistic and one which sits well above the industry benchmark.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findings have also illustrated that the Commission’s marketing efforts are paying dividends, with high levels of awareness of the campaign and NIFQA translating into informed purchasing behaviours.

LMC head of marketing and communications, Lauren Patterson

Lauren continued: “Consumers across all age groupings report to make a conscious effort to buy beef or lamb with the NIFQA logo. We have seen a marked uplift in the number of consumers actively seeking out lamb carrying the NIFQA logo in recent years. Our latest research highlights a 23 percentage point increase since 2020 in consumers seeking out NIFQA lamb. When we turn to look at beef the picture is equally as pleasing with 2 in 3 consumers stating that they always try to buy beef with the NIFQA logo.”

Lauren believes that the campaign messaging has helped foster a high degree of trust in the quality credentials upheld in the production of NIFQA beef and lamb.

She continued: “Good Honest Food sees local chef James Devine chat about the health, sustainability and environmental credentials of NIFQA beef and lamb with industry experts. The views expressed bring irrefutable scientific evidence to the table and demonstrate in a simple way the benefits of incorporating beef and lamb into a healthy balanced diet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our research confirms that consumers recognise NIFQA beef and lamb as high quality red meats and they continue to actively seek these out when shopping. At LMC we are very proud of the quality and reputation of NIFQA beef and lamb and the work carried out by all supply chain partners which ensures we continue to deliver world leading quality meats for consumers to enjoy. Going forward our marketing efforts will continue to build on this momentum, sharing the positive farm to fork story of NIFQA beef and lamb and maximising value for our levy payers.”