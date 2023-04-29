NIGTA president confirms 12 months of great volatility for agri-supply sectors

He spoke at this week’s NIGTA annual dinner, adding: “During the past 12 months, uncertainty and volatility have dominated the agri-supply trade, largely driven by the devastating war in Ukraine, which has had a profound effect on the entire economy, not least the feed, fertilizer, and energy markets.

“Given the importance of Ukraine to global trade, considerable efforts have been made to facilitatethe flow of grain from Ukraine, through the European solidarity lanes and the landmark Black Sea Grain Initiative.

“However, the situation remains fragile and is something NIGTA is closely monitoring. The invasion has brought the animal feed and fertiliser sectors sharply into focus for all of society and highlighted the vital role our industry plays, as the first link in the food chain, and the valuable contribution that it makes to our agri-food industry, and to Northern Ireland as a whole.”

Patrick McLaughlin, NIGTA president at the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association annual dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

McLaughlin continued:“Every sector has faced its own unique challenges. But despite the difficult trading conditions, our entire industry has shown incredible flexibility, agility, and resilience.

According to McLaughlin, NIGTA has been to the fore in addressing the challange posed by Brexit.

He further explained:“Through the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group, NIGTA has engaged extensively with various officials and stakeholders to bring understanding and influence to issues relevant to the agri-supply sector.

“We welcome the Windsor Framework as a step forward.

“It is reassuring to see that relations have visibly improved between the UK and EU, which we hope will continue, so that pragmatic solutions can be found to the outstanding issues that are being worked on.

“In particular, managing regulatory divergence will require properly developed structures and meaningful engagement with business and stakeholders, whereby NIGTA will continue to ensure that the voice of the agri-supply sector is heard.”

Sustainability remains a key priority for NIGTA.

“The reality is that pressure is now coming from both policymakers and the marketplace,” said McLaughlin.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges related to air, soil and water quality, and the risk that environmental targets could become our agri-food industry’s licence to operate.

“But we are also focused on the opportunities available within the animal feed and fertiliser sectors to help support our farming customers in reducing their environmental footprint to enhance the green credentials of Northern Ireland agri-food.

“For many years, we have been proactive in driving forward better nutrient use efficiency, and precision feeding strategies, as well as delivering professional advice at farm level, provided by our FAR accredited feed advisers.

But ultimately, widespread industry collaboration will be needed to help deliver the emission reductions required.”

He continued: “Fortunately, within Northern Ireland, we have an excellent track record of the agri-food industry working together for the common good, as demonstrated most recently by the establishment of the industry driven Carbon Steering Group.

“This is developing a carbon footprint programme for farms across Northern Ireland, because it is only by measuring that we can better manage.

“There are green shoots emerging and much to be hopeful about. We want to be part of a region that leads in all areas, rather than one that follows.

“By working together, through networks like NIGTA, we are stronger and better equipped to tackle whatever comes our way and by joining forces with others from across the industry we can ensure that our voice is heard, and that politicians and decision makers recognise the true value of what we have to offer.”