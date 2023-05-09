The N.I.P.A fleet travelled down on Saturday night for a Liberation on Sunday, 7th May due to unfavourable weather conditions forecasted for the Saturday. A total of 741 members sent 22,431 birds to Fermoy. The birds were liberated at 10:30AM in a fresh Southerly Wind and perfect race conditions.

The Northwest Conquers Fermoy

The Northwest members of the N.I.P.A no doubt have the most difficult flying route in the UK and Ireland. Not only just this week but from every week no matter the race point, wind etc. The winning bird from the race belongs to Andy Mitchell of Amelia Earheart H.P.S in Section H.

Thompson & Lunn's Winning Pigeon

Many congratulations Andy on claiming 1st Open N.I.P.A from Fermoy. Also, big congratulations to Jim & Gary Ramsey of Derry & District and Bobby & Danny Coyle of Coleraine Premier on finishing 2nd and 3rd Open. Overall, it was a great display from the A & H Fanciers claiming most of the top spots in the Open.

SECTION C REPORT

The Winner of Section C from Fermoy was D&R Turkington of Doagh & District H.P.S. The duo finish 1st Club (310 Birds) 1st Section C (3,558 Birds) and 74th Open (22,431 Birds). It’s two on the trot now for Dessie and Robert clocking last week's winner again. Dessie and Robert pictured holding their Section C Winner. He is 4yr old Pure Widowhood Cock. The lads also win the Nom, for the Kings Coronation Diploma. He is off two direct Eric Ceulemans from Belgium, and they are related to his number one breeding cock ‘The Picker’ who has breed numerous winners for Eric and many others. Well done lads – great pigeon and great racing. Many Congratulations to Section C Winners Robert and to all Club Winners (a total of 126 members sent 3,558 Birds in Section C)

Ballycarry & District: 1st N J Arthurs – 1873 / 2nd E. Arthurs – 1872 / 3rd E. Arthurs – 1868 / 4th S. Beattie & Dtr – 1837 / 5th N J Arthurs – 1836 / 6th G. Davidson - 1833 (10 Members sent 252 Birds)

3rd Place Grizzle Race

Ballyclare & District: 1st Higginson & Fasciola - 1897 / 2nd Higginson & Fasciola - 1897 / 3rd W R Moore & Son - 1874 / 4th Higginson & Fasciola - 1874 / 5th W R Moore & Son - 1872 / 6th A&T Agnew - 1866 (15 Members sent 502 Birds)

Carrick Social: 1st D&J Armstrong & Son –1877 / 2nd Crawford & McDowell – 1874 / 3rd Mr Mrs Robinson – 1865 / 4th Mr Mrs Robinson – 1865 / 5th Mr Mrs Robinson – 1865 / 6th Mr Mrs Robinson – 1864 (10 Members sent 316 Birds)

Doagh & District: 1st D&R Turkington – 1921/ 2nd A&N Lewis – 1883/ 3rd J&R Scott – 1878/ 4th A&N Lewis – 1865/ 5th J. Stweart & Son – 1861/ 6th D&S Suitters & Sons – 1853 (9 Members sent 310 Birds)

Eastway H.P.S: 1st D. McElhone – 1920/ 2nd D. McElhone – 1910/ 3rd J. Burrows – 1899/ 4th D&J Campbell – 1887/ 5th D&J Campbell – 1887/ 6th N. McAllister – 1884 (13 Members sent 464 Birds)

Darren McMurray of McMurray and Anderson, Ligoniel Winner.

Glenarm & District: 1st McMullan Bros – 1851/ 2nd O. O’Neill & Son – 1849/ 3rd O. O’Neill & Son – 1833/ 4th K.S McCloy – 1815/ 5th McMullan Bros – 1814/ 6th McMullan Bros – 1809 (7 Members sent 174 Birds)

Horseshoe H.P.S: 1st K&D Hagans – 1884 / 2nd N. Ferguson & Son – 1862 / 3rd K&D Hagans – 1851 / 4th K&D Hagans 1842 / 5th J. Hastings – 1824 / 6th J. Hastings – 1810 (5 Members sent 93 Birds)

Kingsmoss: 1st J&S Graham – 1822/ 2nd J&S Graham – 1814 / 3rd G&C Lowry – 1812 / 4th J. Dawson & Son – 1810 / 5th Knowles & Hill – 1808 / 6th Knowles & Hill – 1797 (9 Members sent 185 Birds)

Larne & District: 1st C. Campbell – 1890 / 2nd R. Mills & Son – 1873 / 3rd C. Campbell – 1866 / 4th D&P Harvey – 1864 / 5th R. Mills & Son – 1862 / 6th M. Witherspoon – 1846 (14 Members sent 392 Birds)

2nd Place Grizzle Race

Ligoniel & District: 1st McMurray & Anderson – 1900 / 2nd McMurray & Anderson – 1884 / 3rd McMurray & Anderson – 1884 / 4th Armstrong & McAllister – 1884 / 5th Bingham & Seaton – 1883 / 6th McMurray & Anderson – 1877 (20 Members sent 432 Birds)

SECTION D REPORT

The Winner of Section D from Fermoy was Jeff Greenaway of Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S. Jeff Wins Section D for the second week in a row now. This week from Fermoy Jeff Finishes 1st Club (310 Birds) 1st Section (2,732 Birds) and 27th Open N.I.P.A. (22,431 Birds). Another amazing weekend of results for Jeff Greenaway straight off the starting blocks again with Jeff winning N.I.P.A. Open Roscrea from 23,050 birds last week which was bred by P&D Racing & Breeding Stud UK. Winner is called ‘OLYMPIC RICO-WHITEMAN-GOEDE MEEUEW 412’.

Sire of the Section D Winner is BE21/2140335 ‘Junior Rico’ Super breeding of ‘Olympic Rico’ 1st National Ace KBDB Speed 2020, 1st FCI World Sprint champion 2020 Vranken Berden Belgium.

Direct from the Famous ‘Whiteman’ 3rd and 12th National Ace KBDB Speed 2018 & 2019 X ‘Super Nikki’ X his Dam top breeder Dirk Van Den Bulck Dtr of ‘Liberaal’ X ‘Zuster Kittel 894’

Dam is BE21/6233769 ‘Lightfast Whiteman’ hen the only breeding Dtr in UK of Rene Vervoort Super Meeuew 412’ - 12 Sire/Gsire/GGsire to all his breeding Stars ‘Trepple 444’, ‘Super 411’ many more Including Whiteman – Goede Broer Witte 69 X Full Breeding sister to ‘Whiteman’ – ‘Goede Whitte 69 truly outstanding.

Colin Campbell Larne & District Winner

Many Congratulations to Section D Winner Jeff Greenaway and to all Club Winners (A Total of 92 Members sent 2,732 Birds in Section D)

Colin H.P.S: 1st O&M Monaghan – 1925 / 2nd J. Gregory & Sons – 1916 / 3rd O&M Monaghan – 1916 / 4th Johnston Bros – 1916 / 5th O&M Monaghan – 1890 / 6th Johnston Bros - 1888 (9 Members sent 242 Birds)

Derriaghy: 1st Belshaw & Anderson – 1854/ 2nd D M & K Johnston – 1799/ 3rd D M &K Johnston – 1789/ 4th D M &K Johnston – 1769/ 5th W. Ringland & Son – 1746/ 6th K. Johnston – 1723 (4 Members sent 75 Birds)

Dromara H.P.S: 1st Russell Bros – 1876 / 2nd N. Edgar & Son – 1868/ 3rd N. Edgar & Son – 1847/ 4th N. Edgar & Son – 1847/ 5th Russell Bros – 1844/ 6th Russell Bros – 1843 (10 Members sent 409 Birds)

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: 1st Mr & Mrs G. Delaney – 1934/ 2nd R. Keegan & Son – 1889/ 3rd Mr Mrs G. Delaney – 1883/ 4th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney – 1883/ 5th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney – 1878/ 6th P&J Boal – 1876 (9 Members sent 314 Birds)

Glen H.P.S: 1st J&D Braniff – 1917/ 2nd J&D Braniff - 1911/ 3rd J. Kennedy & Son – 1905/ 4th J & D Branniff – 1895/ 5th P&M Travers – 1892/ 6th J & D Braniff – 1886 (12 Members sent 383 Birds)

Glenavy & District: 1st I. Gibb & Sons – 1881/ 2nd I. Gibb & Sons – 1873/ 3rd I. Gibb & Sons – 1866/ 4th I. Gibb & Sons – 1844 / 5th I. Gibb & Sons – 1840 / 6th Lilley & Withers – 1812 (5 Members sent 219 Birds)

Harmony H.P.S: 1st H. McAvoy – 1901/ 2nd Steven Delaney – 1883 / 3rd Stephen Delaney – 1879/ 4th W. White & Son – 1864 / 5th Steven Delaney – 1862 / 6th Stephen Delaney – 1862 (13 Members sent 382 Birds)

Hillsborough & Maze: 1st J. Greenaway – 1936 / 2nd E. Russell – 1907/ 3rd J. Greenaway – 1902 / 4th J. Greenaway – 1891/ 5th J. Greenaway – 1890/ 6th J. Greenaway – 1890 (7 Members sent 310 Birds)

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: 1st G. Smyth – 1894 / 2nd S G Briggs – 1879 / 3rd G. Smyth – 1876/ 4th G. Smyth – 1872 / 5th R. Topping & Son – 1861/ 6th G. Smyth – 1858 (16 Members sent 455 Birds)

South Belfast H.P.S: 1st R. Kenna – 1865/ 2nd T. McNally – 1863/ 3rd T. McNally – 1863/ 4th T. McNally – 1844/ 5th B. Hutchinson – 1840/ 6th T. McNally – 1837 (4 Members Sent 92 Birds)

Titanic H.P.S: 1st W. Mosgrove & Sons – 1833/ 2nd W. Mosgrove & Sons – 1831/ 3rd W. Mosgrove & Sons – 1814/ 4th W. Mosgrove & Sons – 1796/ 5th W. Mosgrove & Sons – 1794 (6 Members sent 101 Birds)

Trinity H.P.S: 1st W. Begley & Son – 1892 / 2nd P&K McCarthy – 1889/ 3rd P&K McCarthy – 1886/ 4th P&K McCarthy – 1886/ 5th J&L Smyth – 1874/ 6th J. McAlorum & Son – 1860 (10 Members sent 299 Birds)

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F from Fermoy was Burgess & Brennan of Bangor R.P.C. Danny and Jim Finish 1st (200 Birds) 1st Section (1,848 Birds) N.I.P.A. Fermoy (22,431 Birds). Winner is a mealy hen on roundabout system the same way as the King’s Cup pigeon last season finishing 44th open. Sire is one of the mealy distance family dam is from John Hughes of Wortley lofts the best pigeon we have ever owned lots of prize winners off this hen. Many Congratulations to Section F Winners Burgess & Brennan and congratulations to all club winners. (A total of 75 members sent 1,848 birds in Section F)

Ards: D/S

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: 1st Burgess & Brennan – 1834 / 2nd R. Moore & Son – 1828 / 3rd R. Moore & Son – 1828 / 4th R. Moore & Son – 1813 / 5th Burgess & Brennan – 1806 / 6th Burgess & Brennan – 1797 (8 Members sent 200 Birds)

Comber Central H.P.S: 1st W&L Robinson – 1809 / 2nd F. Gilmore - 1792/ 3rd C. Hutchinson – 1781 / 4th W&L Robinson – 1778 / 5th C. Hutchinson – 1766 / 6th C. Hutchinson – 1758 (6 Members sent 122 Birds

Corrigs: 1st P. Brown & Son – 1759/ 2nd P. Brown & Son – 1748/ 3rd P. Brown & Son – 1722/ 4th P. Brown & Son – 1710/ 5th P. Brown & Son – 1700/ 6th P. Brown & Son – 1693 (7 Members sent 187 Birds)

Crossgar: 1st P. Murray – 1833/ 2nd McCartan & Woodside – 1808/ 3rd McCartan & Woodside – 1808/ 4th McCartan & Woodside – 1808/ 5th McCartan & Woodside – 1806/ 6th McCartan & Woodside – 1794 (13 Members sent 373 Birds)

Downpatrick Premier: 1st T. Burns – 1774/ 2nd J. Crossan – 1768/ 3rd J. Crossan – 1768/ 4th R. Connolly – 1750/ 5th R. Connolly – 1743 / 6th S. Milligan & Dtr – 1730 (9 Members sent 270 Birds)

Killyleagh Central: 1st C. Healy – 1777/ 2nd R. Watson & Son – 1767/ 3rd C. Healy – 1739 /4th C. Healy – 1739 / 5th T. Smyth – 1732 / 6th R. Watson & Son – 1724 (10 Members sent 282 Birds)

Killyleagh & District: 1st K. Murray – 1765/ 2nd D. Grieves – 1760/ 3rd D. Grieves – 1757/ 4th J. Pirie – 1756/ 5th K. Murray – 1748/ 6th J. Cochrane – 1736 (9 Members sent 145 Birds)

Kircubbin: 1st C&H Cully – 1740/ 2nd C&H Cully – 1740/ 3rd C&H Cully - 1740/ 4th C&H Cully – 1721/ 5th C&H Cully – 1720/ 6th C&H Cully – 1719 (7 Members sent 177 birds)

Newtownards H.P.S: 1st McGimpsey Bros – 1942 / 2nd J. Orr – 1937/ 3rd McGimpsey Bros – 1888/ 4th J. Orr – 1859/ 5th Plunkett & Pollock & Nelson – 1829/ 6th W. Leckey – 1828 (8 Members sent 157 Birds)

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G from Fermoy was Mr & Mrs G. Delaney of Dromore H.P.S. The husband & wife partnership finishes 1st Club (314 Birds) 1st Section (2,585 Birds) and 30th Open (22,431 Birds). The Section winning bird is a 3-year-old Hen flown on roundabout system. She has already a win under her belt from last year. Both parents are bred by Willy Jacobs. Her Sire is a Son of the ‘King of Diamonds’. He is also Sire of Gary Murphy’s N.I.P.A. Open Winner. Her Dam is the ‘Gold Mine’. She is a half-sister to ‘Diamond Prince’. He is the Father of ‘Diamond Princess’, ‘Double Diamond’, and the ‘Gold Ring Hen’. First Class Breeding from the Delaney Family of the famous O’Roory Hill Stud. We all know Gerald that behind every good man there’s an even better woman lol. Many Congratulations to Section G Winners Mr Mrs Gerald Delaney and congratulations to all Club Winners. (A Total of 59 Members sent 2,585 Birds in Section G)

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: 1st Owen Markey - 1867 / 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr - 1856 / 3rd C. O’Hare & Dtr - 1848 / 4th G. Murphy - 1842 / 5th G. Murphy – 1842 / 6th A. McAteer - 1835 (10 Members sent 481 Birds)

Banbridge H.P.S: 1st D&K Mallen – 1891 / 2nd D&K Mallen – 1887 / 3rd R. Carson & Son – 1870 / 4th F. Simpson – 1867 / 5th F. Simpson – 1867 / 6th F. Simpson - 1866 (9 Members sent 297 Birds)

Bandbridge Social: 1st (4 Members sent 120 Birds)

Drumnavady: 1st S. Ogle – 1931 / 2nd S. Ogle – 1926 / 3rd J. Smyth & Sons – 1924 / 4th J. Smyth & Sons – 1922 / 5th J. Smyth & Sons – 1920 / 6th S. Ogle – 1910 (16 Members sent 541 Birds)

Millvale: 1st W. Chambers – 1894 / 2nd G. McLoughlin – 1886 / 3rd G. McLoughlin – 1877 / 4th JJ McCabe – 1876 / 5th D. Carroll – 1875 / 6th G. McLoughlin – 1872 (8 Members sent 307 Birds)

Newry City: 1st Thompson & Lunn – 1914 / 2nd Thompson & Lunn – 1907 / 3rd Gary Hughes & Son – 1900 / 4th Thompson & Lunn – 1899 / 5th Thompson & Lunn – 1899 / 6th Thompson & Lunn – 1898 (9 Members sent 403 Birds)

Newry & District: 1st R. Williamson – 1930 / 2nd R. Williamson – 1915 / 3rd Mark Maguire & Son – 1905 / 4th Pat McCabe – 1890 / 5th R. Williamson – 1890 / 6th R. Williamson - 1886 (8 Members sent 531 Birds)

N.I.P.A. NEWS

Southern Area Hospice Sale

Final total was a massive £17,600

A cheque for the amount was presented to Miss Wendy Carson (Southern Area Hospice rep.)

On behalf of myself and the organisers of the above auction may I say a sincere thank you to all the fanciers who donated kits of six young birds to this year's fund-raising event and to all those who bid online especially those who were successful with the purchase of young birds and also to the fanciers who sent donations.

Once again thank you all so much for your support this year and indeed in all past years as this is a very important charity which gives unbelievable care and comfort to so many people and their families in their time of need. (Thanks Diamond for the info and well done to all involved).

Pictured from L-R: Diamond Carson (N.I.P.A Patron), Wendy Carson (Southern Area Hospice rep) and Cormac O’Hare (N.I.P.A Senior Vice President)

Grizzle Old Bird Race 2023

25 Members Entered

40 Grizzles

Racing for £400

1st £250 - NELSON & WEIR

LOUGHGALL H.P.S

VELOCITY 1927

GRIZZLE HEN GB 21L 07578

First up is Nelson’s grand-daughter holding the winner from the Grizzle Race. This hen finished well up only to finish 2nd Club BBLM but not only her loft mate but the cock she’s paired to.

They finish overall 13th Section E, 50th Open N.I.P.A Fermoy

Well done guys beautiful hen too

2nd £100 – THOMPSON & LUNN

NERWY CITY INV

VELOCITY 1888

GRIZZLE PIED HEN GB 21H 12407

In Second Place is Darren Thompson proudly holding his Grizzle Pied Hen which was bred by none other than Jeff Greenaway. She finished overall 10th Club 96th Section E 268th Open N.I.P.A Fermoy

3rd £50 – P&K MC CARTHY

VELOCITY 1886

GRIZZLE COCK IHU 22N 14135

Paul McCarthy holding his Grizzle Cock which also won money in last year’s youngbird Grizzle Race, this cock was 3rd Club, 18th Section D, 282nd Open N.I.P.A Fermoy

Well Done everyone and thank you for your support.

Keep an eye out for the Youngbird Grizzle Race. You’ll not be disappointed as its always a great Bita fun (Thanks Christopher Carson for the info. Well done on organising a great bit of fun for members of the N.I.P.A Chris, and congratulations to all the winners.)

Southern Area Hospice Sale Photo Presentation

Kevin 'Speedy' Murray Killyleagh Winner

1st Prize Grizzle Race.

Herman McAvoy, Harmony Winner

Nigel Arthurs, Ballycarry Winner

O&M Monaghan, Wininng Bird.

Gerald Delaney, Section G Winner Fermoy

Owen and Michael Monaghan

Jeff Greenaway, 1st Open

McMullan Bros, 2nd Roscrea

D & R Turkington, Section C Winner.

D&R Turkington Section Winning Bird.

NIPA Fleet at Fermoy Lib Site.

Jackie & Sammy Graham of J&S Graham, Kingsmoss Winner