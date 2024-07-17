Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EAST Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has said ensuring Northern Ireland’s food security must be a priority for the Minister of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs.

Ms Sugden said that despite some foods being produced in Northern Ireland at levels above local consumption, such as meat and dairy, sustainable and reliable food supply chains were needed to ensure the export of our own produce, while importing those foods unable to be produced here.

“Despite Northern Ireland having a robust and significant agri-food sector, it does not cover the full needs of the population here,” Ms Sugden said. “There have also been issues with the recruiting of staff in this sector – staff that previously came from parts of Europe but who are, post-Brexit, unable to easily work here.

“Growing more of the food we currently import should be explored – climate-permitting – but where this is not possible, having strong trade links to other countries, and Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, is needed.

“Agriculture is Northern Ireland’s biggest industry and we feed many more people than live in Northern Ireland with our current meat and dairy industries. Ensuring these can be exported abroad, across the border or to GB is essential, as is the transit of food products, fertiliser and feed to Northern Ireland.

“We must make the most of the situation we are in – with access to both the GB market and the EU market. These routes must be unfettered, clear and sustainable.

“I have questioned the Minister about this and am pleased he has committed to exploring long-term solutions, as well as looking into how technology can help where staff cannot be found.

“I will be pursuing this with the Minister in future so that these commitments are met.”