NI's top Charolais herds revealed

The competition attracted significant entries from commercial breeders across the province. The Northern Ireland Charolais Club recognises the importance of producing quality beef and sought to promote and demonstrate the strength of a Charolais sire on the herd.

The club encouraged entries from breeders who were focused on the promotion of the best and most sustainable Suckler Herds in Northern Ireland. All herds are producing commercial calves using a pedigree Charolais Bull.

A special thanks to judge, Albert Connelly, who took on the task of judging the herds. Albert took into consideration several factors such as calving pattern, calving return and carried out an on-farm assessment before arriving at his decision.

1st place winners for Co Armagh, Dermott Kennedy & Sons, pictured with judge Albert Connelly, Rachel Mulligan NICC Secretary and Andrew Dunne NICC PRO.

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club acknowledged that they are indebted to all their sponsors for the competition.

Sponsors are as follows: SAFE, F.S. Heron, Topstock, Northern County Co-Op, Nugent Engineering and Bank of Ireland.

Results were announced at the club show and sale held in Swatragh Livestock Mart on Friday 4th November 2022 and were awarded as follows.

The first two winners were as follows:

1st place for Co Antrim, sponsored by Bank of Ireland went to Philip McConnell, Belfast and 2nd place went to Mark McConnell, Muckamore.

1st place for Co Armagh, sponsored by SAFE went to Dermott Kennedy & Sons, Tassagh and 2nd place went to Dawayne Litter, Portadown.

The rest of the winners will be published in the next few weeks along with a report on the NI Charolais Club overall sucker herd competition winner.

NI Charolais Club will be running their suckler herd competition again in 2023 and are also looking forward to their Spring Spectacular show and sale being held at Clogher Valley Livestock Mart on Friday, 3rd March 2023.