Dr Laura Playforth MRCVS (Group Quality Improvement Director at IVC, and an autistic person herself) opened proceedings with a presentation emphasising the importance of an empathetic and flexible approach to help autistic people and others to get the best from either accessing care or working in a veterinary setting.

Dr Laura was followed by speakers from local charities Autism NI and ADDNI respectively, who provided further insight, advice, and local statistics. There are 35,000 autistic adults and children in Northern Ireland, and the 2021 Census figures revealed that 5.25% of 0-14yr olds have a diagnosis of autism, compared with 0.32% of 40-64yr olds. There are also 40,000 under 18’s with ADD in NI (and probably the same number of adults without a diagnosis), and many dyslexics. It’s clear that the time has come for us all to promote allyship and do what we can to help.