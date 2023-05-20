NIVA to host workshop on quality of working life

Following ongoing concerns over staffing shortages and lack of additional capacity to meet demand within the veterinary professions, the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) will be hosting a key workshop with veterinary stakeholders this month to examine the issues surrounding the quality of working life, including, workforce shortages, workload pressure, and retention. The workshop will seek to develop potential solutions.

The workshop, which is due to be held on 31st May in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, is taking place under the auspices of NIVA and will seek to establish an outline plan to tackling workforce concerns with discussions revolving around the ‘three Rs’ of recruitment, retention and return to work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Workforce shortages within the veterinary sector has been a concern for some time. Issues impacting on the workforce include the fallout from the pandemic, burnout, and fatigue within the profession; the UK’s exit from the European Union, which has seen a significant reduction in the number of EU vets joining the Register as well as an associated increase in the need for veterinary certification; and an increase in pet ownership, and therefore demand for veterinary services.

The workshop will be facilitated by Alan Robinson from Wiltshire. Alan is a veterinary surgeon and management consultant and has a passion for re-igniting purpose, people, and performance, helping independent Veterinary Practice owners improve performance and achieve the quality of life they deserve.

Esther Skelly-Smith, President of NIVA stated: “It may not necessarily be easy to identify all the solutions in one workshop, and they won’t all come from NIVA, but opening up the conversation and getting the professions focused on taking appropriate action is an important first step.

“We would also encourage all veterinary surgeons, veterinary nurses and students to attend and have their say in these important issues.”

Advertisement

Advertisement