North Antrim Date for the Diary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James McCluggage Policy, Technical and Communications Manager will come along and share on the proposed changes to Single Farm Payments and what is coming down the line.

These changes are wide ranging and will impact your business so we would encourage our local members to attend this meeting to hear the different proposals that are being planned and implemented over the next few years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Antrim and the North East Derry Group have celebrated their one-year premises merger in September 2023. The group currently have a total of five Group Managers working alongside a full complement of staff who are responsible for the day to day running of the Groups assisting in our local member issues.

Picture (left to right): Lisa O’Neill, Lesley-Anne Stewart, Kirsten Moore and Natasha McCandless. Pic: UFU

Due to the continued growth of Insurance business within the Causeway Agency, over the last three months we have recruited three new additions to the team. Kirsten Moore, Natasha McCandless and Lisa O’Neill.

Our Financial Advisors Vivien McMaster, Samuel Johnston and Alan McCann will continue to service new and existing clients with advice on Investments, Pensions and Inheritance Tax Issues.