North Antrim Date for the Diary
James McCluggage Policy, Technical and Communications Manager will come along and share on the proposed changes to Single Farm Payments and what is coming down the line.
These changes are wide ranging and will impact your business so we would encourage our local members to attend this meeting to hear the different proposals that are being planned and implemented over the next few years.
The North Antrim and the North East Derry Group have celebrated their one-year premises merger in September 2023. The group currently have a total of five Group Managers working alongside a full complement of staff who are responsible for the day to day running of the Groups assisting in our local member issues.
Due to the continued growth of Insurance business within the Causeway Agency, over the last three months we have recruited three new additions to the team. Kirsten Moore, Natasha McCandless and Lisa O’Neill.
Our Financial Advisors Vivien McMaster, Samuel Johnston and Alan McCann will continue to service new and existing clients with advice on Investments, Pensions and Inheritance Tax Issues.
For any queries contact the Group office on 028 2766 3101.