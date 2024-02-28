Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Dunne said: “I was pleased to support the event at Parliament Buildings to mark the launch of the Ulster Farmers’ Union campaign ‘NI Farm Family Day’.

“This is a very worthwhile campaign that recognises the hard-working families that produce quality food whilst managing our natural environment.”

He continued: “The total gross output for agriculture in Northern Ireland in 2022 was £3.07 billion, with more than 50,000 people being part of the agricultural workforce in 2021, this makes agriculture a substantial source of jobs and a key part of our economy.”

Alexander Kinnear, UFU, Stephen Dunne MLA and William Irvine, deputy president, UFU. Picture: Submitted

Mr Dunne concluded: “We have a long tradition of farming families within Northern Ireland, many of whom have been farming for generations.