North Down MLA Dunne backs UFU NI Farm Family Day campaign
Mr Dunne said: “I was pleased to support the event at Parliament Buildings to mark the launch of the Ulster Farmers’ Union campaign ‘NI Farm Family Day’.
“This is a very worthwhile campaign that recognises the hard-working families that produce quality food whilst managing our natural environment.”
He continued: “The total gross output for agriculture in Northern Ireland in 2022 was £3.07 billion, with more than 50,000 people being part of the agricultural workforce in 2021, this makes agriculture a substantial source of jobs and a key part of our economy.”
Mr Dunne concluded: “We have a long tradition of farming families within Northern Ireland, many of whom have been farming for generations.
“They are a crucial part of our local community and economy. I am committed to doing my part as an MLA to tackle the issues affecting our farming families and to ensure our farming industry is future-proofed.”