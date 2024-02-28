News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

North Down MLA Dunne backs UFU NI Farm Family Day campaign

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne has expressed his support for the Ulster Farmers’ Union’s Farm Family Day campaign which was launched on Monday 26th February.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mr Dunne said: “I was pleased to support the event at Parliament Buildings to mark the launch of the Ulster Farmers’ Union campaign ‘NI Farm Family Day’.

“This is a very worthwhile campaign that recognises the hard-working families that produce quality food whilst managing our natural environment.”

He continued: “The total gross output for agriculture in Northern Ireland in 2022 was £3.07 billion, with more than 50,000 people being part of the agricultural workforce in 2021, this makes agriculture a substantial source of jobs and a key part of our economy.”

Most Popular
Alexander Kinnear, UFU, Stephen Dunne MLA and William Irvine, deputy president, UFU. Picture: SubmittedAlexander Kinnear, UFU, Stephen Dunne MLA and William Irvine, deputy president, UFU. Picture: Submitted
Alexander Kinnear, UFU, Stephen Dunne MLA and William Irvine, deputy president, UFU. Picture: Submitted

Mr Dunne concluded: “We have a long tradition of farming families within Northern Ireland, many of whom have been farming for generations.

“They are a crucial part of our local community and economy. I am committed to doing my part as an MLA to tackle the issues affecting our farming families and to ensure our farming industry is future-proofed.”

Related topics:Ulster Farmers' UnionDUPNorthern Ireland