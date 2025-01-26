North Down visits Air Ambulance HQ

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The North Down winter programme for 2024 – 25 is underway.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​In November we had a meeting in Moneyreagh Community Centre with journalist Louise Cullen and UFU vice-president John McClenaghan.

As this was shortly after the autumn budget there was much discussion around the impact of the budget and a very open conversation was had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise, who is the Agriculture and Environment Correspondent for the BBC also gave her opinion on what she sees as the biggest challenges in the industry but also the positives too!

North Down Group at Air Ambulance HQ

In December the group had a very enjoyable visit to Air Ambulance headquarters at the Maze.

As a local charity, Air Ambulance NI relies on public generosity to maintain and sustain its essential services, aiming to raise £2.5 million annually through public donations.

The group got to see one of the helicopters up close and received a very informative talk on this life-saving service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were reminded how invaluable the air ambulance is for Northern Ireland as a whole and particularly the rural communities.

We are currently organising our annual day trip which will be slightly later this year on Tuesday 15 th April. Full details will follow, and members will receive a text. If your details are not up to date, please contact the group office. Numbers will be limited so book your place early.

With everyone looking forward to the longer days and better weather, don’t forget Saintfield Show is due to be held 21st June at Glenbrook Farm. We hope to see you there!