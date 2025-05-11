North East Derry group focus

​The North East Derry group had another busy winter programme.

​We had a full house on Friday 6 December in The Old Point, Kilrea for our pre-Christmas winter programme meeting.

It was great to see so many members together for an evening of socialising.

Well done to all the teams who took part in our table quiz, especially the winners “Across the Bridge” and a massive thank you to Peter and his team at The Old Point for keeping us fed and watered.

The winter programme was concluded with the Group AGM on Thursday 20 February. Attendees welcomed UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy to chair the meeting and give an informative talk on current issues in the agri-industry.

Thank you to all outgoing office bearers and best wishes to those stepping into roles for the forthcoming year.

The UFU annual dinner was held at the Glenavon House Hotel on 28 March 2025 where dedicated North East Derry Executive committee and pork and bacon committee representative, Cyril Millar, was awarded with the Belfast Telegraph cup.

This prestigious award recognises outstanding agricultural achievement and is well deserved by Cyril not only for his dedication to the North East Derry group and the various committees he has sat on throughout his membership, but for his contributions but to the industry as a whole. Many congratulations Cyril.

The next upcoming competition is the cereal competition.

Please contact the office on 02827663101 to register your interest.