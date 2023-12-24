North Fermanagh group focus

​The winter programme of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Fermanagh groups continues to progress, with a very informative meeting with representatives from DAERA, updating members on future agricultural support measures, held in October.

The UFU breakfast

​This was followed by a very successful County committee dinner, held in November.

A great night was enjoyed by all who attended. In December, UFU president David Brown updated members on several pressing issues, including TB, ammonia, and the Red Tractor Scheme, at the charity Christmas breakfast. Over £3500 was raised at the dinner and the breakfast which will go to the work of Marie Curie. We would like to thank all those businesses which supported to dinner in any way and members who gave generously at these events.

Members will have their opportunity to put their questions and concerns to the UFU presidential team on Wednesday, 24 January at the president’s roadshow (8pm, Killyhevlin Hotel). UFU president David Brown and the rest of the presidential team will outline the latest developments in current issues. Members are also reminded that they should contact the UFU if they are concerned with commodities and would like to know what the UFU is doing. The team at head office are constantly fighting for farmers and would be happy to discuss issues, concerns and what they are doing.

