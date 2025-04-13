North West Derry group focus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​April saw the close of another successful winter programme season for the North West Derry UFU group with a varied offering of meetings/visits/trips available to members from October 2024 through to March 2025.

​We were delighted to get a visit to local Lakeland Dairies, Artigarvan site in November. Members were treated to breakfast before heading off round the factory for a tour, then returning for lunch and a question and answer session with Lakeland representatives.

January saw a group heading off to Leicester for the Ulster vs Leicester Tigers rugby match and a tour round Warner’s Distillery, a local farm diversification project.

We finished our winter meetings with a talk on the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme and maximising grass growth with AFBI and Barenbrug. Some interesting conversations were had, and all went home with useful information. The UFU cereal competition will be launched in the coming weeks, if you would like to be involved please contact us to register your interest.

We would also like to remind our members that to enhance the UFU’s communication with younger members of the agricultural industry, we are asking our members to complete data capture forms. We would like details of any additional family members (over the age of 18 years) that are interested in the agricultural industry. This information will be used for internal purposes only.

If you would like to update your details with us, please contact us on 028 7776 2996.

We will be at Limavady Show on Saturday 19 July, call in for a cuppa and a chat, look forward to seeing you all there.