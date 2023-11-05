North West Derry UFU group focus

​It’s been a very busy few months for the members at North West Derry with lots of meetings, activities and competitions happening.

​Summer kicked off with a great day at the County Londonderry show, the weather was on our side and the sun was out. We showcased the new Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and NFU Mutual gazebo which everyone thought was a great addition to the stand and a really good spot for our members to sit in the sun and have a cup of tea and a catch up.

October has been a busy month. At the start of the month a joint county meeting was held to discuss ‘The Future Agricultural Policy’ where Norman Fulton, from DAERA, was on hand to answer members questions about how the changes would impact their businesses and what changes or steps needed to be taken. More of these meetings have been planned across other counties so if you missed out on the opportunity to attend, please check out upcoming dates on the UFU website.

The County Londonderry dinner dance returned to the North west. The event took place in the Roe Park where members from all over the county were well fed and thoroughly entertained by our own group member, Brian Rankin. The event was a huge success, and everyone had a great evening.

Lots of planning has been going on behind the scenes for our next big event. Over 40 members head off next week, 7 and 8 November, on an overnight group trip to visit the Malone Farm machinery factory, JFC group and the McHale factory. No doubt the trip will be a success and we are looking forward to sharing this time together.

We would like to remind everyone that the UFU United Feeds group silage competition will be opening soon for entries.