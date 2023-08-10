Now in their second year exhibiting at the show, the Dexter classes again had a large turnout of entries.

Judging was in the capable hands of Mrs Deirdre Hilton MBE from Kilrea, who had to contend with less than favourable conditions for judging the large numbers of quality cattle on display.

Claiming first place in the cow class was the nine-year-old Friary Olga from Messrs McAreavey, who was closely followed by Ballyboley Calamity from Ryan Lavery. Ballyloughan Lola was in third position from Montgomery and Henry.

Katie McDowell leading the second prizewinning bull Derryola Red Bull. Pic: Dexter Club

A good show of ten heifers forward in the next class seen the stylish red heifer, Derryola Razzle Dazzle claim top position for Lester Pedigrees, followed by Derryola Alison from the herd of Ryan Lavery. Ballyloughan Owlet was in third position for Montgomery and Henry.

Northbrook Atlas was top of the line-up in the bull class for Matthew Bloomers Cadian herd, followed in second place by Derryola Red Bull, the striking young bull from the herd of Antoine Nicholson. Ryan Lavery’s senior stock bull, Rathnafishogue T Bone took third in a super lineup.

Standing in top position in the calf class was the superb young bull calf, Ballyloughan Quickly from Montgomery and Henry, with Nigel McIlrath’s Dunlarg Bella taking second place. Ballinderry Roxy Lady from Messrs McAreavey was in third place.

Taking top position in the pairs class was Ryan Lavery, closely followed by Montgomery and Henry with Lester Pedigrees in third and fourth position respectively.

Georgia Foster leading her Dexter heifer in Young Handlers class. Picture: Dexter Club

A superb display of young handlers seen Georgia Foster take top position in the under 12-year-old section and Peter McAreavey top the 13-18 year-old category.

A superb lineup in the championship seen judge Deirdre Hilton MBE tap out Matthew Bloomers senior stock bull Northbrook Atlas as her Champion. Making her way down the line Deirdre tapped out Derryola Razzle Dazzle, winner of the heifer class as her Reserve Champion from Lester Pedigrees.

Exhibitors would like to thank Clogher Valley Show for providing Dexter classes and Fane Valley for their very kind sponsorship.

Results

Leah Lester with her Dexter heifer. Pic: Dexter club

Class 222: Dexter Cow or heifer born on or before 31st December 2020 (5 Forward): 1st Friary Olga, Messrs McAreavey; 2nd Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Ballyloughan Lola, Montgomery and Henry; 4th Plantree Macaria, Stephen Erskine; 5th Ballyhartfield Nessa, Messrs McAreavey

Class 223: Dexter Heifer born on or after 1st January 2021 and on or before 31st July 2022 (10 Forward): 1st Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigrees; 2nd Derryola Alison, Ryan Lavery; 3RD Ballyloughan Owlet, Montgomery and Henry; 4th Derryola Millie, Lester Pedigrees; 5th Frith Dazzler, Matthew Bloomer; 6th Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigrees; 7th Derryola Clover, Ryan Lavery; 8th Ballinderry Crumble, Lester Pedigrees; 9th Ballindarragh Clara, Antoine Nicholson; 10th Ballyvannon Twinkle, Antoine Nicholson.

Class 224: Dexter Bull born on or before 31st July 2022 (6 Forward): 1st Northbrook Atlas, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Derryola Red Bull, Antoine Nicholson; 3rd Rathnafishogue T Bone, Ryan Lavery; 4th Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer; 5th Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 6th Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer

Class 225: Dexter Bull or heifer calf born on or after 1st August 2022 (6 Forward): 1st Ballyloughan Quickly, Montgomery and Henry; 2nd Dunlarg Bella, Nigel McIlrath; 3rd Ballinderry Roxy Lady, Messrs McAreavey; 4th Lesters Elaine, Lester Pedigrees; 5th Tullington Isla, Stephen Erskine; 6th Ballinderry Rolo, Messrs McAreavey

Sarah- Jane Lester leading her Dexter heifer in Young Handlers class. Pic: Dexter Club

Class 226: Dexter Pairs, property of one exhibitor (4 Forward): 1st Ryan Lavery; 2nd Montgomery and Henry; 3rd Lester Pedigrees; 4th Lester Pedigrees

Champion- Northbrook Atlas, Matthew Bloomer

Reserve Champion- Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigrees

Class 228: Young Handlers Class- Under 12 years old on day of show (5 Forward): 1st Georgia Foster; 2nd Sarah Jane Lester; 3rd Leah Lester; 4th Lily Lester; 5th Aoife Kernan