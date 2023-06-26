Northern Ireland Blue Cattle Club holds AGM

Chairman Oliver McCann welcomed members and a minute’s silence was observed in memory of a highly respected member, Conn Williamson who sadly passed away in November 2022.

The treasurer’s report compiled by Libby Young, outlined the club’s account was healthy due to new memberships and new sponsors throughout the year along with the popular Annual Charity Auction and BBQ.

In the Chairman’s remarks, Oliver reminded everyone of the very successful events over the past year. These included good attendance at Balmoral show where the judge Andrew Haste chose Solway View Oki Doki from the Artlone Herd of the Arrell Family, Randalstown as his champion with reserve going to Bonoside Lemon from the Bonoside Herd of Melvin Masterson, Co.Wexford. Local shows were well represented by NI Blue Cattle Club members both in presentation of stock and judging. The Show Herd Competition kindly sponsored by the Honorary President Johnny Young was presented at the Annual Dinner at Temple Golf Club in November 2022. The winner was the Knockagh Herd (Jim and Laura Ervine) from Newtownabbey with the Artlone Herd (Arrell Family) from Randalstown as runner up.

(Left to Right) Back: Stephen Gordon, James Sloan, Alan Cleland, Robert Arrell, Joshua Arrell, Isaac Ward, Daniel Rodgers, Basil Dougherty. Front: Samuel Cleland (Vice Chairman), Oliver McCann (Chairman), Annabel Cleland (Secretary), Libby Young (Treasurer)

A prestigious and popular club event is the Herd Competition which was kindly sponsored by Masons Animal Feeds, Armagh. This event took place in August and was judged by the Society Chairman Graham Bringley. Awards were presented at the Annual Charity Auction & BBQ at Ballynahinch Rugby Club. Graham’s winner was the Chatham Herd owned Jack & Anne Morrison from Armoy with the Breezehill herd owned by Isaac Ward, Crumlin taking reserve.

The Four Breed calf show was another successful event kindly sponsored by Paul Elwood, Farmer’s Union and British Blue Cattle Society. Judge was Shay Haden from Co. Wexford who chose Michael McClements from Crossgar for champion with Glasswater Robert and reserve went to Artlone Star owned by the Arrell Family from Randalstown.

Pedigree sales in Dungannon and Carlisle had several outstanding animals on show including Knockagh Perky who topped the market and was female and overall champion owned by Jim and Laura Ervine, Drumboy Phantastic owned by Oliver McCann was placed first in his class and went on to success at the Royal Cornwall Show and Chatham Preston from Jack and Anne Morrison took champion at Dungannon Show and Sale.

Oliver concluded his report and Alan Cleland conducted the election of office bearers. New members elected to the committee include Isaac Ward, Robert Arrell and Joshua Arrell.