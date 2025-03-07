Northern Ireland farmers urged to be vigilant after second case of Foot and Mouth

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir.Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has reiterated his call for livestock owners in Northern Ireland to remain vigilant following a second case of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Europe.

The outbreak is in a cattle herd located in Hungary, near the border with Slovakia.

Strict controls are in place restricting the importation of animals and animal products from FMD-affected countries. The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is closely monitoring the situation and can confirm that there has been no movement of susceptible species into Northern Ireland from Hungary or Slovakia during the established risk window.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease affecting certain livestock and wildlife. It spreads rapidly through direct and indirect transmission, including airborne spread under favourable climatic conditions. The virus can also be transported physically via contaminated animals, persons, vehicles and equipment.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said: “Having a second case on the continent in Hungary should give us all a cause for concern. Foot and Mouth outbreak in Hungary is a clear reminder that we must continue to adhere to excellent biosecurity and responsible sourcing. We all have to play our part to keep this devastating disease out of our livestock and wildlife.

Brian Dooher, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, said: “DAERA requests the support of all stakeholders in staying vigilant and promptly reporting any unusual symptoms in livestock. These measures are essential to safeguarding our livestock and protecting the vital agricultural sector across Northern Ireland.”

Hungarian authorities have implemented all necessary control measures, including disease control zones, and are undertaking depopulation of the affected premises.

The UK government has stepped up measures to prevent the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD).

The Government has acted immediately to prevent the commercial import from Hungary and Slovakia of cattle, pigs, sheep, goats and other non- domestic ruminants and porcines such as deer and their untreated products, such as fresh meat and dairy. This will protect farmers and their livestock.

In addition, as of 8 March, travellers will no longer be able to bring meat, meat products, milk and dairy products, certain composite products and animal by products of pigs and ruminants from Hungary and Slovakia to Great Britain.

The UK Chief Veterinary Officer is urging livestock keepers to remain vigilant to the clinical signs of FMD following the recent outbreaks in Hungary and Germany. There are no cases in the UK currently.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said: “We remain in contact with our Hungarian counterparts to understand the latest situation following their confirmation of a single case of foot and mouth disease, measures are now being taken to contain and eradicate the outbreak.

“I would urge livestock keepers to exercise the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, follow scrupulous biosecurity and report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “The government will do whatever it takes to protect our nation’s farmers from the risk posed by foot and mouth disease.

“That is why restrictions have immediately been brought in on animal products from Hungary and Slovakia to prevent an outbreak. We will not hesitate to add additional countries to the list if the disease spreads. We will continue to keep the situation under review working closely with the Hungarian and Slovakian authorities.”

Action is already underway with local authorities and traders to address possible risks from goods on the way to GB. Such goods must be pre-notified and wider border systems in place will prevent consignments entering GB. This is in addition to restrictions already in place for equivalent exports from Germany, following an outbreak in a water buffalo herd in Brandenburg on 10 January 2025.

This comes as the government announced a £200 million investment in the UK’s main research and laboratory testing facilities at Weybridge to bolster protection against animal disease.

What you can do

If you’re an animal keeper, read about how to spot foot and mouth disease and report it.

If you’re an importer or exporter, read about the import restrictions for foot and mouth disease.

Clinical signs to be aware of vary depending on the animals, but in cattle the main signs are sores and blisters on the feet, mouth and tongue with potentially a fever, lameness and a reluctance to feed. In sheep and pigs, signs tend to manifest with lameness with potential for blistering.

Maintaining good biosecurity is essential to protecting the health and welfare of herds and critical to preventing the spread of diseases such as FMD and preventing an outbreak spreading.

Foot and mouth disease is a notifiable disease and must be reported. If you suspect foot and mouth disease in your animals, you must report it immediately by calling:

03000 200 301 in England , 0300 303 8268 in Wales , your local Field Services Office in Scotland

For more information, visit: Imports, exports and EU trade of animals and animal products: topical issues - GOV.UK

Further updates will be provided on the DAERA website https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk as the situation develops.