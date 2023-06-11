Northern Ireland HYB in full swing

The most recent event took place at the home of the Gordon Family, Annalong Holsteins.

The Gordon family provided a class of in milk heifers and a class of cows for members to judge, proving to be a difficult task due to the standard of the cattle on display.

Master judge Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore commented: “We have had two exceptional classes of cows tonight – cows which tick every box and are a credit to the Gordon family.”

David and Wesley Gordon, Annalong are joined by NI HYB Coordinator Andrew Patton, Newtownards and Scott Armstrong, Electromech Agri, Sponsor at the event at Annalong Holsteins

Northern Ireland HYB had another fantastic turn out to the event and would like to extend once again our thanks to the Gordon family for their kind hospitality.

Results from the judging night are as follows;

Junior Section: 1st David Hamilton, Bangor, 2nd Jack Orr, Ballymena, 3rd Will Patton, Carrowdore, 4th Glenn Walker, Randalstown.

Intermediate Section: 1st Max Watson, Coleraine, 2nd James Patton, Carrowdore & Isaac Moore, Newtownards, 3rd Harry Orr, Ballymena, 4th Ryan McKnight, Hillhall.

Young members Simon Gregg, Ballymena and Glenn Walker, Randalstown enjoying the event at Annalong Holsteins

Senior Section: 1st Robert Stewart, Portaferry, 2nd John Mclean, Bushmills, 3rd Chris Heenan, Newcastle, 4th Leah Steele, Crumlin.

Open Section: 1st Lindsay Fleming, Seaforde, 2nd David Simpson, Lisburn & Alec Walker, Randalstown, 3rd Jim Stevenson, Newry, 4th Wallace Gregg, Ballymena.

The final stock judging event of the year is taking place next Friday night (16th June) by kind permission of the Reid Family, 96 Back Road, Drumbo, Lisburn, Co. Antrim, BT27 5LB.

Members are reminded that their top two scores will be taken from the three events in order to be in with a chance to qualify for the National Stock judging competition, this year being held on Saturday 12th August hosted by Davlea Holsteins, Somerset.

Members will also compete in the Linear assessment at the event on Friday night, with the top two scorers in each category qualifying to represent Northern Ireland in the National Linear competition.

Members will take expert coaching on the night from Holstein UK classifier Lynden Bustard. Lynden, who needs little introduction to any Holstein enthusiast in the country, has been classifying cows for many years and has taken on many prestigious judging roles around the globe.

The event, which will kick off sharp at 7.30pm, is set to be an informative night and provides members with their final chance to qualify for National Competitions Day.

Northern Ireland HYB are indebted to Electromech Agri for coming on board this year as sponsor for the stock judging events and will again be on hand at the event on Friday night.

