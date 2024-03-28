Northern Ireland HYB in full swing
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event will start at 7.30pm sharp.
The 200 cow Conncorr herd, is based at Greenacres Farm, 39 Clonmacash Road, Portadown, Craigavon, Co Armagh, BT62 1LT. The average rolling yield is 9000kgs per cow at 4.2% fat and 3.3% protein.
The Willis family have invested heavily in new bloodlines over the years but main families include those dating back to purchases made in 1970 from the Clonmount herd. Families found in the herd today include Freda, Jewel, Nina, Amanda, Dellia, Rae, Avis and Jodie. More recent additions include Parfect granddaughters of Erbacres Snapple Shakira EX97, a cow who needs little introduction around the globe as two time winner of World Dairy Expo. In fact, the Willis family claimed top price at the 2023 Borderway Black and White Sale, Carlisle in December for the first choice of these calves, for 13,000 guineas.
The first event of the year was hosted by the Watson family of Majestic Holsteins, Coleraine. There was a great turn out at the event with 50 members competing across their respective qualifying age groups and the open section.
The family had provided two great classes for the members and it certainly proved to be no easy judging task. The results from the first event are as follows:
Junior section: 1st David Hamilton, Bangor; 2nd Will Patton, Carrowdore; 3rd Glenn Walker, Randalstown
Intermediate section: 1st Harry Orr, Ballymena; 2nd Jack Orr, Ballymena & John Hamilton, Bangor; 3rd Max Watson, Coleraine
Thanks once again go to the Watsons for hosting the event and for the hospitality provided, it was much appreciated by all members. Thanks also go to the two coaches Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore and Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena.
Members are reminded that in order to qualify for the National stock judging competition in August, it is their highest two scores taken across the three judging events, so even if you missed the first event at Majestic – it’s not too late to be in with a chance of qualifying.
Northern Ireland HYB are indebted to Electromech Agri for their sponsorship of the stock judging events this year and thank them for their continued support.