Northern Ireland Ploughing Association celebrates 2023 successes
and live on Freeview channel 276
This has been a remarkable year for Northern Ireland at ploughing events all over the world and it is a true testament to the ploughing talent from this wee country by the results that were gained at all these events.
NIPA Chairman, Adrian Jamison, made special presentations to Andrew Gill, William Gill and James Coulter to recognise their ploughing achievements during the year.
World
Advertisement
Advertisement
Andrew Gill and Adrian Jamison represented Northern Ireland in the World Championships in Latvia and Andrew got two third place medals and a second place medal and was third overall, while Adrian came tenth at this event.
European Vintage
William Gill represented Northern Ireland at the European Vintage Championships in the Netherlands and won the Championships. Seamus Crossan and William McCracken were fourth in the Trail Class and Classic Class.
European Reversible
James Coulter and David Wright went to Denmark to represent Northern Ireland at the European Reversible Championships and were third and fourth respectively in this championship.
Five Nations
Jack Wright and Adrian Jamison represented Northern Ireland at the Five Nations Championships in Shropshire in England and were fourth and second respectively in the Conventional Class and Reversible Class.
National Ploughing Championships in Republic of Ireland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jack Wright, Kieran O’Neill, Rodney Crawford Seamus Crossan and David Grattan represented Northern Ireland in the Under 21 class; Conventional and Trail plough classes. Jack was third in his class and David Grattan won his class.