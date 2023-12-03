The Northern Ireland Ploughing Association hosted a reception and presentation recently to celebrate the ploughing successes over the past year at World, European, European Vintage, Five Nations and National Ploughing Championships.

This has been a remarkable year for Northern Ireland at ploughing events all over the world and it is a true testament to the ploughing talent from this wee country by the results that were gained at all these events.

NIPA Chairman, Adrian Jamison, made special presentations to Andrew Gill, William Gill and James Coulter to recognise their ploughing achievements during the year.

World

William Gill (left), Listooder Ploughing Society, receiving a plaque from Northern Ireland Ploughing Association Patron, Don Wright, in recognition of him winning the European Vintage Ploughing Championships in Netherlands.

Andrew Gill and Adrian Jamison represented Northern Ireland in the World Championships in Latvia and Andrew got two third place medals and a second place medal and was third overall, while Adrian came tenth at this event.

European Vintage

William Gill represented Northern Ireland at the European Vintage Championships in the Netherlands and won the Championships. Seamus Crossan and William McCracken were fourth in the Trail Class and Classic Class.

European Reversible

The Northern Ireland European Vintage Ploughing Champion, William Gill (centre); pictured with Robert Acheson and Ronnie Coulter, NIVPA, who attended the Championships in the Netherlands.

James Coulter and David Wright went to Denmark to represent Northern Ireland at the European Reversible Championships and were third and fourth respectively in this championship.

Five Nations

Jack Wright and Adrian Jamison represented Northern Ireland at the Five Nations Championships in Shropshire in England and were fourth and second respectively in the Conventional Class and Reversible Class.

National Ploughing Championships in Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland team members who took part in the Five Nations Championships in Shropshire, England; From left, David Wright, Coach / Judge; Adrian Jamison, Ballycastle Ploughing Society, Second place winner and Jack Wright, Loup Ploughing Society, fourth.

