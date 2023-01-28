Northern Ireland Simmental 2022 Presentation of Awards

​An enjoyable evening was had, looking back over a successful show and sale season, as the club recognised and celebrated the great successes and work of Breeders, Club and Club Members over the past year and to give thanks for the sponsors for their continued support.

The Kelly Family had a winning streak, winning the Perpetual Cow Bell, Bangor & Six Road Ends Farmers’ Union Perpetual Trophy for Balmoral Female Champion, The Bobby Gamble Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the Best Simmental Heifer at Balmoral Show Champion, The Bobby Dickson Perpetual Championship Trophy, for Supreme Champion at Balmoral Show, The NI Simmental Club Silver Award for the Best Exhibit Bred in Northern Ireland and The Danske Bank Crystal Award for Female of the Year – Won by Ashland Topaz Lopaz bred by Pat & Frank Kelly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McDonald Brothers Shane & Paul McDonald had great success winning The DANI Rose Bowl for Best Performance recorded Bull (Coolcran Maximus), The Animal Health Trophy for the Best Pair (Coolcran Maximus & Ashland Topaz Lopaz), The Newsletter Shield, for the Junior Champion at Balmoral (Ashland Topaz Mair), The Danske Bank Reserve Female of the Year – Crystal Bowl Winner (Ashland Topaz Mair) and Danske Bank Male of the Year – Cow Bell Winner, (Coolcran Maximus) Coolcran Herd.

The WH Robson & Sons Trophy – Autumn Sale Champion – Winner Dressogue Mario Awarded to Mr. Seamus O’Kane, Dressogue Herd.

Further prizes include;

-The Betty Walker Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup for Club Member of the Year – Awarded to Mr Mathew Cunning

-Young Stockperson of the Year Shield and Thelma Gorman Cup - Awarded to Jamie Dodd, Craigy Herd

-The WH Robson & Sons Trophy – Autumn Sale Champion – Winner Dressogue Mario Awarded to Mr. Seamus O’Kane, Dressogue Herd.

Chairman Keith Nelson and Secretary Julie Stinson picture with some of the Northern Ireland Simmental 2022 National Show sponsors. Included in the picture are Kenneth Berry Irwin Feeds, Rodney Brown Danske Bank, Geraldine McElduff Countryside Services, James Diamond ABP Food Group and Matthew Cunning, Fane Valley Stores.

-The Ulster Farmers Mart, RJ Allen Cup – Best Opposite Sex Winner Autumn Sale – Winner Breaghey Vida. Mr. Andrew Clarke, Breaghey Herd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-The S. H. Watterson Perpetual Cup - Highest Price Bull at the Spring Sale – Winner Lisglass Leo by Messers Leslie & Christopher Weatherup, Lisglass Herd.

- Mr William Dodd, Craigy Herd, Saintfield, Awarded Irwins Feed Perpetual Cup for Best Junior Bull at Clogher Valley Show – Craigy Max. and won The WM Black Memorial Perpetual Cup, received for the Best Simmental Male at Balmoral Show.

-Messrs Cecil, Neil & Scott, Corrick Herd, won The Danske Bank Silver Salver for Champion of the Spring Show and Sale. Best Pedigree Animal – Winner Corrick Laird, also taking The Bruce’s Hill Cattle Company Trophy for the Overall Champion at the Autumn Show and Sale. Winner: Corrick Laser.

The Betty Walker Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup for Club Member of the Year – awarded to Mr Mathew Cunning by Mr. Keith Nelson (Chairman).

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Messrs William & George Nelson, Drumacritten Herd won the Trophy for the Best Opposite Sex to the Champion at the clubs Spring Show and sale. Winner Drumacritten Lilly.

Shane McDonald (Coolcran Herd) collecting the silverware won by himself and brother Paul throughout the 2022 show circuit with Coolcran Maximus and Ashland Topaz Mair .

Young Stockperson of the Year Shield and Thelma Gorman Cup Awarded to Jamie Dodd, Craigy Herd by Chairman Keith Nelson.

The Ulster Farmers Mart, RJ Allen Cup – Best Opposite Sex Winner Autumn Sale – Winner Breaghey Vida. Mr. Andrew Clarke, Breaghey Herd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr William Dodd, Craigy Herd, Saintfield, Awarded Irwins Feed Perpetual Cup for Best Junior Bull at Clogher Valley Show with Craigy Max.

Frank Kelly collecting the impressive array of Silverware, won at the various shows throughout the 2022 season with Ashland Topaz Lopaz bred by Pat & Frank Kelly.