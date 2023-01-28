Northern Ireland Simmental 2022 Presentation of Awards
Members of NI Simmental Cattle Breeders Club attended a recent club meeting and presentation of awards in Dungannon on November, 3rd 2022.
An enjoyable evening was had, looking back over a successful show and sale season, as the club recognised and celebrated the great successes and work of Breeders, Club and Club Members over the past year and to give thanks for the sponsors for their continued support.
The Kelly Family had a winning streak, winning the Perpetual Cow Bell, Bangor & Six Road Ends Farmers’ Union Perpetual Trophy for Balmoral Female Champion, The Bobby Gamble Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the Best Simmental Heifer at Balmoral Show Champion, The Bobby Dickson Perpetual Championship Trophy, for Supreme Champion at Balmoral Show, The NI Simmental Club Silver Award for the Best Exhibit Bred in Northern Ireland and The Danske Bank Crystal Award for Female of the Year – Won by Ashland Topaz Lopaz bred by Pat & Frank Kelly.
McDonald Brothers Shane & Paul McDonald had great success winning The DANI Rose Bowl for Best Performance recorded Bull (Coolcran Maximus), The Animal Health Trophy for the Best Pair (Coolcran Maximus & Ashland Topaz Lopaz), The Newsletter Shield, for the Junior Champion at Balmoral (Ashland Topaz Mair), The Danske Bank Reserve Female of the Year – Crystal Bowl Winner (Ashland Topaz Mair) and Danske Bank Male of the Year – Cow Bell Winner, (Coolcran Maximus) Coolcran Herd.
Further prizes include;
-The Betty Walker Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup for Club Member of the Year – Awarded to Mr Mathew Cunning
-Young Stockperson of the Year Shield and Thelma Gorman Cup - Awarded to Jamie Dodd, Craigy Herd
-The WH Robson & Sons Trophy – Autumn Sale Champion – Winner Dressogue Mario Awarded to Mr. Seamus O’Kane, Dressogue Herd.
-The Ulster Farmers Mart, RJ Allen Cup – Best Opposite Sex Winner Autumn Sale – Winner Breaghey Vida. Mr. Andrew Clarke, Breaghey Herd.
-The S. H. Watterson Perpetual Cup - Highest Price Bull at the Spring Sale – Winner Lisglass Leo by Messers Leslie & Christopher Weatherup, Lisglass Herd.
- Mr William Dodd, Craigy Herd, Saintfield, Awarded Irwins Feed Perpetual Cup for Best Junior Bull at Clogher Valley Show – Craigy Max. and won The WM Black Memorial Perpetual Cup, received for the Best Simmental Male at Balmoral Show.
-Messrs Cecil, Neil & Scott, Corrick Herd, won The Danske Bank Silver Salver for Champion of the Spring Show and Sale. Best Pedigree Animal – Winner Corrick Laird, also taking The Bruce’s Hill Cattle Company Trophy for the Overall Champion at the Autumn Show and Sale. Winner: Corrick Laser.
-Messrs William & George Nelson, Drumacritten Herd won the Trophy for the Best Opposite Sex to the Champion at the clubs Spring Show and sale. Winner Drumacritten Lilly.
