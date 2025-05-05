Northern Lift Trucks marks 40 years with milestone events and marathon fundraiser

As part of their anniversary celebrations, members of the NLT team have signed up to take part in the Belfast City Marathon on 4th May 2025, raising funds for three fantastic local charities:

- NI Air Ambulance

- TinyLife NI

- Cancer Focus NI

The team is lacing up their trainers and hitting the streets in full force. Roy Graham is taking on the ultimate challenge, running the full marathon. Alongside him, an enthusiastic relay team is prepped and ready to pass the baton, while a determined group will be walking an 8-mile stretch to show their support.

To conclude their fundraising anniversary efforts, Brian Bradford, founder of Northern Lift Trucks, will take on a 9-mile walk from his home to Ballyscolly House on 15th May—a personal way to mark 40 years since the business first began.

The walk will coincide with NLT’s May Machinery Showcase at Ballyscolly House, a major highlight of the machinery event calendar. This showcase will feature the very best of Manitou and Hyundai machinery across their agricultural, construction, industrial and waste ranges. As always, NLT’s famous hospitality will be on full display, with a BBQ and refreshments served up to guests throughout the day.

With big milestones, big machines, and even bigger hearts, Northern Lift Trucks’ 40th anniversary celebrations aim to make a real difference in their local community. Please join them in supporting these three incredible charities.

1 . 40 - Cake.jpg A special anniversary cake to mark the occasion Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Brian Bradford.jpg Brian Bradford cuts the anniversary cake Photo: freelance Photo Sales