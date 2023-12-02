Returning to Ballymena Livestock Market on Saturday 16th December at 12.30pmwith approximately 90 In-lamb gimmers on offer are Northern Stars consignors localbreeders Richard Henderson (Ballynahone), Alastair & Jack Gault (Forkins andCherryvale), Mark Priestley(Seaforde) and Roger Strawbridge (Tamnamoney) withquality lots from Scottish breeders Hugh & Alan Blackwood (Auldhouseburn).

The ‘Guest’ consigment this year will be from the Foyle View Flock of Michael Smyth.

The Foyle View Flock established in 2007 with the highlight early into breeding Texels, selling Foyle View Superstar at Lanark in 2011 as the sale leader for 46K.

This year’s gimmers on offer are all sired by Millars Equator. He was the second placed Performance Recorded lamb at the Premier sale 2021.

36K joint owned Aulhouseburn Gazza, is the new service sire for the Seaforde Flock of Mark Priestley with an opportunity to purchase select in-lamb gimmers from his consignment at the Northern Stars In-Lamb sale on 16 th December in Ballymena Livestock Market.

Three of the gimmers on offer are in lamb to the noted Haymount Earth Wind and Fire. He is a Sportsmans Dirty Harry son and sired lambs to 50K. The remainder of the consignment come in lamb to Straidarran Fusion, purchased 2022 for his size, skin and carcase.

This year’s Auldhouseburn consignment sees daughters forward sired by both 100k Auldhouseburn Expression and 7k Seaforde Empire King which have already proven to be great breeders; Expression daughters producing sons up to 30k as ewe lambs and Empire King siring Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, one of this year’s sires of the year. Their daughters forward for Northern Stars give buyers the chance to purchase gimmers in lamb to another of this year’s sires of the year; 130k Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi, and new stock sires; Hope Valley Golden Balls, Scholars Governor, Lylehill GTR and the favourite in the lot, a maternal sister to last year’s 26k gimmer, in lamb to the very impressive 90k Hilltop Goliath.

The Ballynahone, Forkins, Cherryvale and Tamnamoney and Lynbrooke consignments offer a choice of gimmers in lamb to two very promising sires; 100K Strathbogie Gypsy King and joint private purchase, Douganhill Gangster. Gypsy King is a son of Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants out of a Milnbank Dance Monkey Dam and was the Reserve Overall Champion at the Royal Highland Show and Champion Lanark 2023. Douganhill Gangster is a 10K Coniston Equinox son and grandson to 350K Sportsmans Double Diamond. This lamb was Champion Junior Stock Ram NI Flock Competition.

Ballynahone’s consignment are mostly Rhaeadr Edge daughters.

Joint private purchase, Douganhill Gangster service sire for consignments from Northern Ireland Breeders, Richard Henderson, Ballynahone Flock, Alastair & Jack Gault, Forkins & Cherryvale Flocks and Roger & Ivanna Strawbridge Tamnamoney & Lynbrooke Flocks for Northern Stars In-Lamb sale on 16th December in Ballymena Livestock Market.Pic: Agriimages

Rhaeadr Edge is a son of 48K Sportsmans Dare Devil whose dam is an outstanding daughter of Kelso Pavarotti out of Rhaeadr Best of the Best’s mother. The Forkins and Cherryvale consignments are mostly Castlecairn Doodlebug daughters, with buyers provided with the opportunity to buy from the flocks show team 2023 and the same bloodline to their 26K gimmer, a Clarks Bolt daughter. Tamnamoney and Lynbrooke are offering an opportunity to purchase daughters of 48K Sportsmans Dare Devil, a 65K Garngour Craftsman son. The consignment comes from some of the best breeding families in the flock such as 8K Dodger;8K Decimus; 6K Denzil and 9K Young Willie McBride.

The Seaforde Flock was established in 2018 with foundation ewes from the Knock, Knap and Auldhouseburn Flocks and is approaching its 7th lambing season.

Bloodlines have seen sheep sell at Kelso to 36K; Lanark Champion 100k and Reserve 36K; Carlisle 90K and Blessington 13K. The consignment of Seaforde gimmers are mostly in lamb to new service sire, joint owned Auldhouseburn Gazza, a Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi son out of a daughter of 350K Sportsmans double Diamond daughter.

The Northern Stars promises availability to invest in progeny from some of the top National breeding lines in Texels, with sheep eligible for export to EU and GB.

Buyers will have the opportunity to purchase 48K Sportsmans Dare Devil daughters at the |Northern Stars In-Lamb sale in Ballymena Livestock Market on 16th December.

Images of gimmers on offer, sires and service sires can be viewed on line on the Northern Stars FB page and the sale catalogue will be available for download from the Texel Society webpage www.texel.co.uk or the Mart office Tel 028 2563 3470.