Organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, Petter went head-to-head with 16 of the world’s best sheepdogs and handlers over the first three days of qualifiers and emerged victorious, with an impressive score, alongside 17-year-old Tyler McKinlay, from Lanark, Scotland and her dog, Heatherstane Squiggle, who were also named Young Handler World Champion at the event. Notably, this is the first year that the Trials have had an all-female final in the junior competition.

Branding their performance as ‘outstanding,’ John McCullough, Chairman of the World Trial Committee, spoke out to congratulate Petter and Tyler on their world titles.

He said: “The standards shown at the Trials this week have been exceptional so to walk away with world titles is certainly no mean feat. It was an absolute joy to watch Petter and Tyler in action in the competition field over the past few days and especially today (Saturday). Huge congratulations to Petter and Tyler – thoroughly well deserved.

Pictured are, Petter Landfald, from Norway and Tyler McKinlay, from Lanark, Scotland, who were crowned World Champion and Young Handler World Champion respectively, at the World Sheepdog Trials, which took place at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore last week. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“Hosting the World Sheepdog Trials at Gill Hall Estate in Dromore has been a privilege. We have welcomed approximately 30,000 spectators alongside 240 handlers from over 30 different countries over the past four days which has hugely boosted many local businesses and the wider economy.

“Northern Ireland has a rich farming history and we’re so proud to have contributed to this by bringing a once in a lifetime event to our shores. We hope that everyone who attended throughout the week enjoyed witnessing the incredible partnership between sheepdogs and their handlers.”

Elsewhere, Isabel Branch, CEO of the International Sheep Dog Society added: “The 2023 World Sheepdog Trials have been a huge success and on behalf of the committee, we are delighted.

“We have seen lots of tough competition and it’s a testament to farmers around the world who remain committed to preserving more traditional methods of farming and to promoting the very best in terms of breeding.

“Congratulations to Petter and Tyler on your world titles. Being crowned the best in the world at what’s known as the Olympics of the sheepdog community, is a remarkable achievement! Sincere thanks to our sponsors – ABP Food Group, Randox Health and Gilbertson & Page Ltd – without your generous contributions, we wouldn’t have been able to run such a successful event.”