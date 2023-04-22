Nothing heralds summer more than sausages being cooked on a barbecue

Accompanying it, as always, was the smell of meat cooking over coals in the air. Nothing heralds the arrival of summer more than the scent of sausages cooking in gardens. There’s nothing wrong in any way of cooking sausages or burgers on the grill but there are endless meats that can be given this treatment. Lamb particularly suits the kiss of smoke. Chops are great on the barbecue but can be a bit pricy – for me lamb leg steaks give you more bang for your buck. There’s no bone to manoeuvre around making them easier to cook evenly. In the recipe here they’re marinated in a blend of garlic, lemon, rosemary, oregano and onion before being grilled. Lamb and mint sauce is a classic combination and I’ve pepped the recipe up here with the addition of pistachio nuts and anchovies. Don’t be put off by thinking anchovies are overly fishy – they melt in to the dressing giving it a rich umami flavour. The French often insert slices of anchovy, garlic and sprigs of rosemary into slashes in a lamb leg before roasting to great effect.