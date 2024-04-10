Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event takes place between 19 and 21 November at a series of iconic locations across the city.

Nuffield director, Rupert Alers-Hankey, commented: “We are making tremendous progress where the organising of the Belfast conference is concerned.

“The updating of the Nuffield website represents a keystone development in this regard. In essence, it will allow delegates to book tickets, accommodation and register for all the associated events that will be taking place over a very busy three days In Belfast and on-farm in Northern Ireland.”

Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust director, Rupert Alers-Hankey. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

He added: “The updated website will also feature relevant information on all the activities planned for the Belfast conference. This includes details on the various receptions that will be hosted, farm visits and the conference dinner.

“Full details of the conference will also be provided. And, of course all relevant information will be updated as we get closer to November.”

The Nuffield representative also highlighted the tremendous co-operation received by the Nuffield management team from the various venues that will be used to host the three day conference. These include: The Presbyterian Assembly Rooms, Titanic Belfast and the Europa Hotel.

He added: “I would like to specifically highlight the tremendous support received from the Visit Belfast organisation.

“Their invaluable assistance has made the job of getting on with the pre-event management so straightforward.”

Sponsorship is a key driver for all Nuffield farming conferences. And, in this regard, Northern Ireland has not come up short: in fact, the very opposite is the case.

Rupert Alers Hankey again: “I can confirm that we will reach our £60,000 sponsorship target for Belfast 2024 over the coming weeks.

“This is tremendous news for the conference and reflects so positively on the work of the committee that has been specifically established to plan the upcoming event.”

Adding to the significance of the Belfast conference has been the decision by the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust to pilot its Next-Gen scholarships programme in Northern Ireland.

The coming months will see the inaugural scholarship recipients have the opportunity of studying the entire scope of the UK dairy industry. The three very deserving young people are: Bronagh Dempster, from Co Down; Ewan McCracken, also from Co Down and Kirsten Henry from Co Tyrone.

Rupert Alers-Hankey concluded: “The significance of the Next-Gen programme will, of course, be widely profiled at the Belfast conference.

“We are still seven months out from the big event. However, I am happy to confirm that we are fully on target to deliver a tremendously successful conference.”