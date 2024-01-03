Nuffield Scholar, Jason Rankin, recently presented to members of the Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS).

Nuffield Scholar, Jason Rankin, recently presented to members of the Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS). He is pictured with Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland (left) and NIIAS president, Jim Freeburn. Pic: Richard Halleron

He specifically highlighted the pivotal year that 2024 is set to become, where the activities of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust in Northern Ireland are concerned.

First-off, Belfast will host the organisation’s 2024 UK conference. The event will be centred on the city’s Assembly Rooms between November 19 and 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But of equal significance is the decision by Nuffield to ‘test launch’ its new, Next-Gen programme in Northern Ireland.

The initiative will provide two people, aged between 18 and 24 years’ old, with an opportunity to study the relevance and scope of the UK dairy industry.

This will be achieved courtesy of visits to a number of leading dairy farms in England and Wales during the spring and early summer months of this year.

The ensuing reports will be profiled at the 2024 Nuffield conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jason commented: “It is a great honour for Northern Ireland to be hosting the Nuffield Conference in 2024. It’s an opportunity that presents itself only once in every 10 years.

“The event will attract 400-plus delegates from across the UK and beyond. So, its relevance for the farming and food industry here in Northern Ireland is highly significant.”

He continued: “The fact that the Next-Gen programme is to be launched in Northern Ireland is further testimony as to just how significant farming and food in this part of the world is to the Nuffield Scholarships Trust."

The Next-Gen programme has been developed to specifically attract young people towards the benefits that a full Nuffield Farming scholarship opportunity provides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jason explained: “The opportunity to complete a full Nuffield scholarship is only available to people aged between 25 and 45.

“Young people are the lifeblood of any industry.

“So, the aim of Next-Gen is to provide a new generation of farmers and agri-food professionals with an opportunity to gain direct experience of the Nuffield Foundation and the key role it plays within the UK’s farming and food sectors.”

NIIAS represents the professional interests of agricultural graduates working in Northern Ireland.

By common consent, Nuffield Farming Scholarships are an amazing opportunity that can benefit careers, industry and business, as well as advancing personal development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trust awards approximately 20 individuals each year with the opportunity to research topics of interest in either farming, food, horticulture, forestry or any other countryside and ancillary industry.

Jason Rankin concluded: “Applications for the inaugural Next-Gen programme will be accepted until the end of January.

“I would heartily encourage young people from Northern Ireland with an interest in the role played by the dairy industry across the UK to make an application.”

The Next-Gen Scholarship application form can be found on theNuffield Farming website.