Officers praised for rescuing men from River Bann
Dog walkers noticed the men, in kayaks, had gotten into difficulty in the river at around 6.20pm. They called 999 and multiple emergency and voluntary services were dispatched to the area.
Police officers were first on the scene and found the kayakers clinging to branches after being caught in an unexpectedly strong tide. Two officers entered the cold water and, with the assistance of colleagues on the riverbank, were able to bring the men safely to waiting ambulances which took them to hospital for treatment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chief Inspector Vince Redmond said: “I am delighted that these men were brought to safety, and that our officers showed such resourcefulness, skill and courage.
“Their work on Tuesday evening was the embodiment of ‘Keeping People Safe’ in our community.
“This was a fantastic example of collaborative working with our colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the indispensable volunteers of Community Rescue Service. There’s no doubt in my mind that lives were saved as a result.”