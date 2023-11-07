They joined approximately 140 students from the island of Ireland now studying at Harper Adams. The number includes students from Ireland who joined the Harper-Keele veterinary degree course this year.The five Omagh Academy students pictured in front of the main university building on their first week at Harper are ( L to R) Charlie Hendersonfrom Trillick, joining the BSc(Hons Agriculture with mechanisation degree course, Allister Crawford from Augher, joining the BSc(Hons) Agriculture degree course, Ben Robson, from Augher, joining the BSc(Hons) Agricultural Engineering degree course, Jessica Sterritt from Mountjoy, joining the BSc(Hons) Agri-Business degree course and Kimi Chambers from Lack, joining the BSc(Hons) Agriculture with Animal Science degree course.