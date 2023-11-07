News you can trust since 1963
Register

Omagh Academy students start at Harper Adams

Five students from Omagh Academy started their higher education journey last month by enrolling on degree courses at Harper Adams University in Shropshire.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Nov 2023, 12:13 GMT
The five Omagh Academy students pictured in front of the main university building on their first week at HarperThe five Omagh Academy students pictured in front of the main university building on their first week at Harper
The five Omagh Academy students pictured in front of the main university building on their first week at Harper

They joined approximately 140 students from the island of Ireland now studying at Harper Adams. The number includes students from Ireland who joined the Harper-Keele veterinary degree course this year.The five Omagh Academy students pictured in front of the main university building on their first week at Harper are ( L to R) Charlie Hendersonfrom Trillick, joining the BSc(Hons Agriculture with mechanisation degree course, Allister Crawford from Augher, joining the BSc(Hons) Agriculture degree course, Ben Robson, from Augher, joining the BSc(Hons) Agricultural Engineering degree course, Jessica Sterritt from Mountjoy, joining the BSc(Hons) Agri-Business degree course and Kimi Chambers from Lack, joining the BSc(Hons) Agriculture with Animal Science degree course.

Related topics:Harper Adams UniversityIreland