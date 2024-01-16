A 49-year-old Omagh man was today sentenced in relation to a number of breaches of veterinary medicines legislation including the unlawful possession of prescription-only veterinary medicines.

Andrew McCutcheon of Bodoney Road, Trillick, Omagh was sentenced to a total of 200 hours' Community Service, having previously pleaded guilty to six charges before the Court.

The Court had heard that on 18 June 2021 enforcement officers from the Department of Health's Medicines Regulatory Group (MRG) visited a farm at Bodoney Road, Trillick, Omagh in a joint search operation with Police and Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA). During the search a quantity of veterinary medicines including antibiotics were found in unlawful possession of the defendant without necessary prescriptions and were seized.

On 10 August 2022, Mr McCutcheon was again found in unlawful possession of veterinary antibiotics without prescription during a search of his vehicle by MRG enforcement officers at Larne Port.

Follow-up MRG investigation also established that Mr McCutcheon breached veterinary medicines legislation by failing to keep statutory records pertaining to the receipt and supply of veterinary medicines. Details of over 50 veterinary prescriptions in respect of almost 500 bottles of veterinary medicines including antibiotics were not recorded in veterinary record books kept by Mr McCutcheon over a six-year period.

Peter Moore, Senior Medicines Enforcement Officer with the Department of Health who directed the investigation, said: “This conviction sends a clear message that there are significant consequences if a person attempts to by-pass the regulated system and legal controls which are in place to ensure public safety and integrity of the medicines supply chain.”

Canice Ward, Head of the Department’s Medicines Regulatory Group added: “The reckless use of veterinary medicines including antibiotics in this manner could have serious consequences for human and animal health, increase the risk of harmful residues in the food chain and raise the prospect of antimicrobial resistance.

