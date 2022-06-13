Once in a lifetime chance to acquire well-known NI equestrian centre for around £2.5M

Danescroft Equestrian Centre, on the Waterloo Road, Lisburn, comes to the market due to the retirement of its current owner, who has been at the helm for more than 40 years.

This sale offers a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to acquire this well-established equestrian centre, which is set in a prime semi-rural setting on the outskirts of Lisburn, and within close proximity to motorway junctions at Sprucefield and Saintfield Road.

The adjoining land extends in total to circa 50 acres.

The lands are in great heart, well drained, very fertile and divided into tranquil natural meadows and fields with good hedging and trees throughout.

Selling agent, Bill McCann Estate Agency, states: “Danescroft, as a venue, has been synonymous with success - the place where many international showjumpers and national hunt champions have commenced their careers.

“These include Nations Cup winning showjumper ‘Leapy Lad’, and Aintree Grand National Winner ‘Bindaree’.”

Set well back from the county road, and approached by a sweeping driveway, the property comprises a substantial detached residence, which is in need of some upgrading.

It is set in mature gardens with a plethora of well established trees including specimen Conifers, Rhododendrons and magnificent Chestnuts.

During the current owner’s time, many improvements have been made to develop Danescroft into a fully equipped equestrian centre with separate access.

It justifiably boasts a substantial indoor arena, sand gallops, several outdoor all-weather arenas and an equine swimming pool.

Further enhanced by its unrivalled privacy, convenience, significant road frontage and elevated views, Danescroft will undoubtedly appeal to a wide variety of potential buyers.

It is suited to those seeking an attractive country lifestyle, or equine enthusiasts who wish to benefit from the array of existing facilities.

Alternatively, it offers a unique property/business opportunity in a prime location with unlimited future potential, subject to any necessary approvals. Outline planning was granted for a 4000 sq ft detached home to the side of the current property. Planning has since lapsed, however, has been reapplied for. Accommodation of residence briefly comprises: entrance hall, downstairs WC, living room, dining room/office, snug, kitchen, pantry, boiler house, stairs to first floor landing, five bedrooms, bathroom, shower room, separate WC. The extensive garden is laid out in lawns with a walled garden area and feature ‘tower’ providing far reaching panoramic views. Substantial equine facilities include: 52 large and airy stables, over three separate internal barns; large heated tack room; indoor equine swimming pool and hydrotherapy unit; large indoor arena (approx. 60m x 23m) with sand surface; committee room, viewing gallery, kitchen and toilets; internal jumps store with gravel surface; large all weather outdoor arena (approx. 103m x 62m) with fibre sand surface; collecting arena (approx. 68m x 13.5m); two separate four-horse walkers; round lunging pen; oval all weather jumping pen; two-furlong circular sand gallop with sand surface; two-furlong circular and four-furlong uphill all weather gallop with fibre surface; six-bay hayshed with concrete floor; shavings shed; eight turnout paddocks; variety of cross-country jumps; extensive hardstanding parking areas (approx. 133m x 75m) circa three acres.

Contact Bill McCann Estate Agency on Tel. 028 9266 6222, email: [email protected] or visit www.billmccann.com

