One man critical after accident with tractor
Sergeant McBride said: “Officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision shortly after 3pm.
“A small blue car and tractor were involved in the crash, just outside Ballynure village. Three people were taken to hospital, where they remain at this time receiving treatment for serious injuries. One man is in a critical condition.
“The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.
“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 926 of 21/10/23.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/