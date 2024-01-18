The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs online system for submitting applications for a Nutrient Action Programme (NAP) derogation in 2024, and the submission of 2023 fertilisation accounts for derogated farms, is now open.

The NAP Derogation is available to a small number of Northern Ireland cattle farms with higher stocking rates. Subject to meeting specific additional nutrient management and environmental criteria, it enables farmers to better utilise the nutrients within grazing livestock manures and requires them to demonstrate more efficient nutrient use at higher stocking rates.

Having an approved derogation enables farmers to operate up to a manure Nitrogen Loading limit of 250 kg N/ha/year, compared to the general limit of 170 kg N/ha/year in the Nutrients Action Programme. This means they can maximise the use of manure nutrients on their farm and reduce the use of additional chemical fertilisers.

Farmers are encouraged to check their farm nitrogen loading figures via the Department’s online services (www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services) and ensure they comply with the NAP Regulations. Farmers who intend to apply for a derogation, must prepare a fertilisation plan for their holding by 1st March and keep it updated during the year.

Farmers can submit their applications for 2024 and records for 2023 at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services. Applications and records must be submitted by 01 March 2024.

For non-derogated farms, records of 2023 organic manure exports must be submitted via www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services by 31 January 2024.