Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kenneth Johnston (CAFRE Level 2 Agricultural Business Operations Programme Manager) is urging anyone interested in applying for the CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations Level 2 Certificate Course 2024/25 not to miss the 31st July closing date for applications.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023/24, 180 candidates enrolled and 179 successfully completed the Level 2 Agriculture Business Operations Course. Training was delivered over 20 weeks from October 2023 to the end of February 2024 at the three CAFRE Campus locations with a total of six classes covering beef, sheep and dairying being taught.

Of the 2023/24 students, 97% were satisfied with the course and felt they had gained knowledge from participating in the course and would recommend the course to others. They also indicated that the course will be of benefit to them when running their farm business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Bell (pictured) from Cookstown who recently successfully completed the course said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it and it suited me that it was held in the evenings as I work off farm during the day. I currently work as a technical engineer with “Keystone Lintels” and along with my father run a 100-cow dairy farm with followers.

CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II) student Mark Bell from Cookstown who completed his Level 2 Agriculture Business Operations certificate earlier in 2024 pictured on his home farm.

"I enjoyed all aspects of the course including grassland production and animal health and I really enjoyed the visit to Philip Kyle’s Technology Demonstration Farm which gave me a number of new ideas which I am already implementing on my home farm. We are also currently in the process of upgrading a number of farm buildings as well as putting in a new 16-point Delaval dairy parlour. The Level 2 course has enabled me to meet other likeminded mature farmers and given me the impetus to continue to more the home farm forwards, and I would thoroughly recommend the course to anyone interested in agriculture.”

You can book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website at: www.cafre.ac.uk/ABO

A range of evenings, Monday to Wednesday will be available, however, choices will become more limited as classes fill up. Therefore, it is important that you book early to ensure you get the training event which best suits your needs.

The cost of the course is £150.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The classes will begin in early October and run weekly for 20 weeks. All of the classes will be based in one of the three CAFRE Campuses – Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen. Classes will be sector-based and include dairying, crops, beef, and sheep.