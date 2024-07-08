Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SDLP Opposition AERA Spokesperson Patsy McGlone has said the opportunity exists for the new British government to make progress on an agreement with the EU over the availability of veterinary medicines in the North after 2025.

He was speaking after the AERA Minister attended a meeting of the Assembly Committee on Monday.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said: “The continuing issues around veterinary medicines coming into the North were the result of the failure in negotiations between the EU and a Tory party tearing itself apart. The new Labour Government in London has the opportunity to reset those negotiations and find a long-term sustainable solution that recognises the importance of these medicines to people across the North and the futility of putting extra costs and obstacles in place.

“These issues have the potential to impact the number and variety of veterinary medicines available here, as the increased costs involved may prove prohibitive to manufacturers. Without a resolution on this there is the potential for a public health emergency in the future.

“Any solution will require compromise, but there is still time for this to be resolved before the grace periods end in December 2025. While the Minister does not have direct input into the negotiations, he has a responsibility to urge those involved to find a resolution for the agri-food sector on this island.