Opportunity to shape future of AgriSearch as an independent trustee

Professor Gerry Boyle – Chair of AgriSearch

An exciting opportunity has arisen for two independent trustees to join the board of AgriSearch.

As independent Trustees the successful applicants should not be involved in livestock farming full-time or currently employed in the processing sector.

They will be able to demonstrate a strong interest in the NI Agri-Food sector; the challenges it faces and the role that science can play in addressing these. Previous board/senior management experience in the agricultural or voluntary sectors is desirable.

AgriSearch’s Chair Professor Gerry Boyle explained: “Trustees have considerable influence over the strategy of the organisation and play an important role in its effectiveness. The Trustees are responsible for ensuring that the organisation operates according to its constitution and that the financial management of the organisation is sound. Independent Trustees should be willing to serve as Chair or Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees.”

AgriSearch (The Northern Ireland Agricultural Research and Development Council) is an independent charity incorporated as a company limited by guarantee. It was formed in 1997 to help dairy, beef and sheep farmers become directly involved with production-oriented research. The funds contributed by farmers to AgriSearch (through a voluntary levy collected by Dairy and Red Meat Processors) are used to commission research that will improve and develop beef, sheep and dairy farming in Northern Ireland.

“In recent years AgriSearch’s role has grown from mainly being a co-funder of research to taking a much more active role in leading projects and acting as a liaison between researchers, advisors and the industry. It also has a key role in articulating the research and innovation needs of beef, sheep and dairy farmers. It now has a pivotal role within the research and knowledge exchange functions for Northern Ireland’s ruminant livestock sector.” continued Prof. Boyle.

The role which is voluntary, will be for an initial three-year term and travelling expenses will be paid to attend meetings throughout the year.

More information can be obtained from the AgriSearch website www.agrisearch.org