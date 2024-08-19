Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland Water, Mourne Heritage Trust and the National Trust are calling for dog owners to ‘take the lead in the Mournes’ and keep their dogs under control following a spate of attacks on livestock.

The organisations care for much of the High Mournes and, collectively through the Forever Mournes partnership, they are raising awareness about livestock worrying and wildlife disturbance resulting from dogs off lead.

Over half a million people visit the Mournes each year, with many bringing their dogs with them.

NI Water is proud to host visitors to many of their sites. Many sites owned by NI Water, such as areas of the Mourne Mountains and Garron Plateau, are used by local farmers to graze livestock.

NI Water is issuing advice on safe dog walking in the Mournes.

Sam McConnell, Mourne Conservation Graziers, said: “There is a long history of grazing livestock on the Mournes, and these traditional farming practices have helped to create the landscape of the Mournes which you see today. Historically, mountain areas were grazed by a mixture of sheep and cattle, creating species rich landscapes and grazing forms part of good management of the Mournes, as some habitats rely on it for their good condition or even existence.

“Livestock worrying up here in the Mournes is becoming a massive issue. At certain times of year, the sheep are heavily pregnant, and it can cause them to miscarry. We’ve also seen several legs broken and backs broken. The majority of the walkers are responsible and abide by the law. But, you get a few that cause problems when they let their dogs off lead when they think there’s no sheep out, but around the next corner and over the next hill, there’s sheep that you haven’t seen.”

There were 21 reported cases of livestock worrying to Newry, Mournes and Down District Council (NMDDC) from April 2022-March 2023, however, these are unlikely to include all the incidents from the High Mournes as historically these have not been reported to the council Dog Warden. It is the law, that a dog on any land with livestock must be properly controlled by a leash held by the person in charge of the dog.

Sam added: “Dogs have a natural curiosity, and this means that any dog can cause distress, or worse to livestock or wildlife. Dog attacks on sheep cause obvious suffering to sheep, but livestock worrying also has a financial, emotional and time impact on farmers and their families. Dogs off lead also trample and damage fragile plants and flowers, as well as the nests of ground nesting birds leaving eggs exposed to the cold and predators. The Mournes are home to ten species of ground-nesting birds including the Grouse, Skylark and Wheatear. Their well camouflaged nests are at risk to disturbance by walkers and their dogs.”

Collectively, Mourne farmers, dog trainers, dog owners and conservation organisations, have produced a video to help get educate people about the importance of keeping dogs on leads in the Mourne uplands. The video was shown at the Castlewellan Show on 13 July, where some of the team were also attending to reinforce the message.

James Fisher, Lead Ranger at the National Trust said: “The Mournes is such an important place for so many reasons – it’s a farmed landscape, Northern Ireland’s top recreational hiking area, which is home to rare plants, birds, and Northern Ireland’s only reptile. One fifth of our population gets its drinking water from the Mournes and, for many, the view of the majestic mountain range brings much joy and solace.

“The area has always been a popular hiking destination, however since the pandemic, we’ve seen big increases in the number of people visiting. Walking in open spaces has increased fourfold, along with a doubling of dog

ownership, so it’s easy to see why walking with dogs off leads in the countryside has become more problematic.

“We all need to play our part to help look after the area and the partnership recognises the benefits of walking in the open countryside and the pleasure that owning a family pet can bring, and that’s why the message is simple – keep dogs on lead at all times in the Mourne uplands.”

Rebecca Allen, NI Water Catchment Officer explains: “Often the presence of a dog is enough to spook a sheep and cause it to harm itself in an attempt to get to safety. If a dog is found to be worrying sheep, its owners may face a fine of up to £1000 if found guilty of the offence.

“Dogs can also worry cattle and unknowingly carry bacteria into the area, which affects cattle health. We ask that all visitors to NI Water lands follow the Countryside Code for Northern Ireland and keep dogs on leads at all times and bag and bin all dog waste. Unfortunately, in the past there have been tragic incidents of sheep dying as a result of dog attacks on our land, and this is just sad and unacceptable.

“Our countryside areas also provide important habitat for a diverse range of wildlife including rare breeding birds. Keeping your dog on a lead keeps our wildlife safe and your dog safe and happy too.”

There are many places to let a loved family dog off lead and you can find out more at Dog Friendly Walks - Visit Mourne Mountains.