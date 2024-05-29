Organisers all set for annual Ballymena Show on June 15th

Organisers are all set for the annual Ballymena Show which takes place on June 15th at Ballymena Livestock mart.

At the recent breakfast launch event Chairman Robert Dick thanked all the sponsors and said that without their support the show could not run and that he was deeply indebted to them.

He added that it was great so see so much support in the room.

The poultry show is being run this year for the first time since the move to the cattle market venue.

Due to last year’s success the dog competition is taking place this year, so bring your dog along for the day and try to win a prize.

The pygmy goat competition is being run for the second year in conjunction with NI Pygmy Goat Club.

All local schools will receive a wristband to allow children under 12 free entry to the show when accompanied by a paying adult.

All usual trade entries and indoor makers market will be at the event as well as exhibits of cattle, sheep and horses.

Randal Hayes thanked Gus and his team at Tullyglass for the fantastic breakfast and service and gave thanks to the committee for all the unseen work they do to make the event such a success.

Entries for all competitions or trade stands can be made online using by visiting https://showingscene.com/events/ballymena-show-jun-2024

Tickets for the show can be purchased online to receive a discounted price at the following link:- https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/CAAA/ballymena-show-2024

Cattle sponsors and committee members of Ballymena Show

Sponsors and committee members of Ballymena Show. Pics by Ernest O'Hara

Pictured at the launch of Ballymena Show

Pictured at the launch of Ballymena Show

